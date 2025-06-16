Soluta Promotes Igor Riera to Vice President, Solutions Engineering
Igor's ability to unify stakeholders and translate complex business needs into effective solutions has made him a cornerstone of our growth.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soluta, a leader in automated billing, reconciliation, and payment processing solutions for employee benefit programs, is pleased to announce the promotion of Igor Riera to Vice President, Solutions Engineering.
— Don Garlitz, Chief Revenue Officer
Riera joined Soluta in 2015, initially leading operations for the company’s largest client. After over two years in that role, he transitioned to the product team, overseeing product strategy and development for Soluta’s Insight platform—working across benefits administration and carrier partner channels. His efforts contributed significantly to enhancing the company’s internal tools and processes with key partners across the organization during a time of rapid, sustained growth.
In 2022, Riera transitioned to the commercial sales team, working directly with Soluta’s Chief Revenue Officer to develop and execute go-to-market strategies and drive revenue growth.
In his new role as Vice President, Solutions Engineering, Riera will lead cross-functional initiatives that bridge sales, product development, and customer success that support positioning Soluta as the leader in employee benefits billing and payments. He will also continue his role in driving revenue growth strategies, understanding client needs, and creating solutions that meet those needs.
“I’m honored by the opportunity to leverage my experience and skills to bring Soluta’s technology and services to our clients,” said Igor Riera. “It’s exciting to help lead our efforts to bring scalable, valuable solutions to our partners and clients. I am energized to work closely with internal and external teams to drive greater efficiencies and continue to drive advancements in benefits billing, reconciliation and payment processing.”
Don Garlitz, Soluta’s Chief Revenue Officer, shared, “Igor brings a rare combination of operational depth, technical acumen, and commercial insight to the table. His ability to unify stakeholders and translate complex business needs into effective solutions has made him a cornerstone of our growth. This promotion reflects both his past contributions and the critical role he’ll play in shaping Soluta’s future.”
To learn more about Soluta and its employee benefits billing solutions, visit solutainc.com.
About Soluta
Soluta is a leading provider of automated billing, reconciliation, and payment processing services for employee benefit programs. Soluta partners with insurance carriers, brokers, benefits administration platforms, payroll companies, PEOs, and other ecosystem stakeholders to deliver accurate and scalable data and financial transactions—helping administrators focus on what matters most. Learn more at solutainc.com.
