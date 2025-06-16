Soluta Promotes Igor Riera to Vice President, Solutions Engineering

About

Soluta, a leading employee benefits technology company, is transforming how billing gets done. We remove the administrative burdens of the employee benefits lifecycle for clients, carriers and brokers by integrating disparate systems to sync enrollment and premium together — which automates and enables consolidated billing, collections and commissions management. Our Soluta Sync offering delivers a consolidated, reconciled, and precise benefits bill, saving valuable time and resources. For brokers, employers and insurance carriers, this equates to greater operational efficiency and accuracy and more time to spend on revenue-generating activities. Learn more at solutainc.com.

