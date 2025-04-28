Soluta Welcomes John Sugar as Vice President, Customer Success

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soluta, a leading provider of automated billing, reconciliation, and payment processing services for employee benefit programs, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Sugar as Vice President, Customer Success.

Sugar is a seasoned and purpose-driven leader with over 30 years of experience in transformational leadership, cultural change, and service excellence from respected organizations, including Prudential, The Hartford, and Equitable. In his new role, he will lead Soluta’s customer success strategy, driving client growth, optimizing service delivery, and strengthening key relationships across the company’s diverse ecosystem of partners.

“We are excited to welcome John to the Soluta team,” said Sanjiv Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Soluta. “John’s deep expertise in service transformation and client engagement will be pivotal as we continue to scale our solutions, expand partnerships, and deliver even greater value to our customers. His passion for people, innovation, and service excellence aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Most recently, Sugar served as the founder of JDS Advisory Services, where he provided strategic COO consulting to drive business development and operational improvements. Before that, he was Chief Operating Officer at Equitable, where he led significant cultural and service transformations, resulting in premium growth and an expanded suite of customer offerings.

“I’m excited to join Soluta at such a pivotal time of growth and innovation,” said John Sugar. “Soluta’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and seamless solutions to its partners truly resonates with my values. I look forward to helping customers thrive and achieve their strategic goals.”

In addition to his professional achievements, Sugar is an active community volunteer, dedicating his time to organizations like Feed NC, where he supports efforts to combat hunger and enhance local education.

About Soluta

Soluta is a leading provider of automated billing, reconciliation, and payment processing services for employee benefit programs. Soluta partners with insurance carriers, brokers, benefits administration platforms, payroll companies, PEOs, and other ecosystem stakeholders to deliver accurate and scalable data and financial transactions—helping administrators focus on what matters most. Learn more at solutainc.com.

