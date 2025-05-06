Soluta Elevates Don Garlitz to Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Strategic Growth Momentum

"Our mission is to lighten the load for everyone involved in delivering and managing employee benefits—from plan sponsors and HR teams to brokers and insurance carriers."
— Don Garlitz, Soluta CRO
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soluta, a leader in delivering innovative employee benefits billing and reconciliation solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Don Garlitz to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Garlitz will oversee revenue strategy and drive growth across the employee benefits ecosystem, supporting plan sponsors, insurance carriers, brokers, and technology partners with scalable, simplified payment solutions.

Garlitz joined Soluta in November 2024 as the Senior Vice President of Sales. He quickly made an impact by expanding strategic partnerships and advancing the company’s revenue initiatives. His promotion reflects the momentum he has generated and Soluta’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its leadership team in response to the growing demand in the industry.

“Don’s deep understanding of the employee benefits space, combined with his passion for making complex processes easier for our partners, makes him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth,” said Sanjiv Anand, Chief Executive Officer of Soluta. “His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we expand our impact across the ecosystem and continue to deliver trusted, innovative solutions for our clients.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Garlitz will focus on strategic collaboration across the employee benefits ecosystem—working to streamline premium billing, reconciliation, and payment processes for all stakeholders. With decades of experience in insurance brokerage and benefits technology, he has built successful distribution strategies through insurance companies, brokers, payroll companies, professional employer organizations (PEOs), and association plan sponsors.

“I’m honored to step into the Chief Revenue Officer role at Soluta,” said Don Garlitz. “Our mission is to lighten the load for everyone involved in delivering and managing employee benefits—from plan sponsors and HR teams to brokers and insurance carriers. I look forward to deepening our partnerships and helping the industry move toward more reliable, scalable, and automated financial operations.”

Before joining Soluta, Garlitz held senior leadership roles at bswift, where he led a growth team responsible for new business and same-store expansion across top insurance brokers, HCM firms, insurers, association health plans, and PEOs.

Soluta continues to operate under trust agreements with leading insurance carriers to manage the collection and distribution of insurance premiums—enabling seamless, accurate, and automated transactions for employee benefit programs. To learn more about Soluta and how its innovative solutions transform employee benefits billing, visit solutainc.com.

About Soluta

Soluta is a leading provider of automated billing, reconciliation, and payment processing services for employee benefit programs. Soluta partners with insurance carriers, brokers, benefits administration platforms, payroll companies, PEOs, and other ecosystem stakeholders to deliver accurate and scalable data and financial transactions—helping administrators focus on what matters most. Learn more at solutainc.com.

