F&G Commission approves 2025 summer Chinook seasons

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met via conference call and approved the proposed summer Chinook salmon seasons for the South Fork Salmon and Upper Salmon rivers as well as the Lochsa River. The summer season for the South Fork Salmon and Upper Salmon rivers is set to open on June 19, while the Lochsa River will open on June 14.

All fisheries will be open to fishing seven days a week during the season. Areas will be closed by Closure Order signed by the Director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, or on August 10, 2025, whichever comes first.

Beginning June 13, 2025, the statewide season limit is twenty (20) adult Chinook Salmon during salmon seasons occurring prior to August 10, 2025.

Upper Salmon River

Upper Salmon River – from the posted boundary approximately 50 yards upstream of the mouth of the Yankee Fork Salmon River upstream to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game Sawtooth Hatchery weir and trap. Fishing for Chinook Salmon in the Upper Salmon River will be open seven days per week. Fishing for Chinook Salmon in the Upper Salmon River is permitted from 5:30 AM to 10:00 PM Mountain Daylight time.

Daily and Possession Limits

Daily = Four (4) Chinook Salmon, only two (2) of which may be adults.

P ossession = Twelve (12) Chinook Salmon, only six (6) of which may be adults.

South Fork Salmon River

South Fork Salmon River – from the posted boundary 50 yards downstream of the Jakie Creek Bridge near Reed Ranch Landing Strip upstream approximately 23 miles to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream from the Idaho Fish and Game South Fork Salmon River weir and trap. Fishing for Chinook Salmon in the South Fork Salmon River will be open seven days per week. Fishing for Chinook Salmon in the South Fork Salmon River is permitted from 5:30 AM to 10:00 PM Mountain Daylight time.

Daily and Possession Limits

Daily = Four (4) Chinook Salmon, only one (1) of which may be an adult.

Possession = Twelve (12) Chinook Salmon, only three (3) of which may be adults.

Lochsa River

Lochsa River – from Lowell Bridge upstream to Twin Bridges immediately upstream from the confluence of Crooked Fork and Colt Killed creeks. Fishing for Chinook Salmon in the Lochsa River will be open seven days per week. Fishing for Chinook Salmon in the Lochsa River is permitted from 4:30 AM to 9:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time.

Daily and Possession Limits

Daily = Four (4) Chinook Salmon, only two (2) of which may be adults.

P ossession = Twelve (12) Chinook Salmon, only six (6) of which may be adults.

Both adipose clipped and unclipped adults and jacks may be harvested in the Lochsa River.

For more information, check out Idaho Fish and Game's Chinook Salmon Fishing Seasons webpage.