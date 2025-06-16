24/7 Creative Agency's workshop is sharing The Secret Sauce to PR

The Secret Sauce to PR, presented by marketing maven, Serena Martin, will deliver insightful tips for interior designers & other creatives on the benefits of working with a PR professional. “The Secret Sauce to PR,” ​WOW! Wednesday Workshop, will take place on Wednesday, June 18th at 9am PST, 12pm EST, on Marketing School for Creatives platform. Founded by designer and brand marketing strategist Ericka Saurit, Marketing School for Creatives (MSC) is an industry-leading marketing platform designed specifically for interior designers, marketers in the home industry, and creative services. Global Brand & Marketing Strategist, Ericka Saurit, created an international marketing platform while being co-located out of High Point, NC and the South of France. 24/7 Creative Agency supports a wide range of clients including artists, authors, designers, manufacturers, retailers, non-profits, and a variety of other creatives clearly define and express their unique marketing goals.

I am thrilled to be a featured guest speaker on Ericka’s new educational platform Marketing School for Creatives and to share some of what I have learned in my two decades working in marketing and PR.” — Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s founder & president

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multifaceted marketing and consulting company 24/7 Creative Agency is sharing its excitement about its featured guest spot on the new educational platform Marketing School for Creatives as part of a monthly WOW! Wednesday Workshop series.The new and innovative international marketing training platform, Marketing School for Creatives, was established in 2023 and premiered their first Live event in January 2025. It tailors virtual training sessions, educational webinars, and industry-led workshops specifically designed for interior designers and other creative professionals.Ericka Saurit, CEO & founder of Marketing School for Creatives, and Saurit Creative, commented, “I hand-select guest speakers who bring both strategic insight and real-world experience to the table. Our monthly WOW! Wednesday Workshops and quarterly Office Hour calls are designed to spark actionable breakthroughs for our members, with conversations that are as inspiring as they are results-driven.”Marketing School for Creatives’ June monthly WOW! Wednesday Workshop, “The Secret Sauce to PR,” presented by marketing maven, Serena Martin, will take place on Wednesday, June 18th at 9am PST, 12pm EST, on Marketing School for Creatives educational platform. The hour-long virtual workshop will include insightful and useful tips for working with a publicist or PR agency, from setting PR goals, defining your publicity strategy, and how to identify opportunities for your brand. Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency’s founder & president , shares, “One of the things I admire most about Ericka Saurit is her ability to uplift others and help the design and trade community to unlock their true potential. I am thrilled to be a featured guest speaker on Ericka’s new educational platform and to share some of what I have learned in my two decades working in marketing and PR.”Serena added that working with Ericka Saurit has been an exciting opportunity and way to give back to the design and trade community. “It’s been fun developing an innovative WOW! Wednesday Workshop on The Secret Sauce to PR, with the goal to help interior designers and other creatives to understand the benefits of working with a PR professional and tips for how they can elevate their publicity.”A master of her craft, Serena Martin spent nearly two decades specializing in marketing, PR, and events in the home furnishings and kitchen & bath industries before launching her consulting agency, 24/7 Creative Agency, in 2019. Serena’s educational background includes a BA in Interior Design from SFSU, and professional experience working at one tech company, seven trade manufacturers, three residential design firms, in hospitality and casino design, trade shows, large-scale events, producing professional conferences, web design, and in B2B sales.Perhaps best known for her work, directing the marketing departments for national home decor and furnishings brands, where she spent a decade combining innovative marketing / PR strategies that artfully blended traditional and organic approaches for collaborative partnerships, growing a manufacturers designer and staging audience, increasing sales, expanding brand awareness and elevating their publicity, to landing high-profile licensing opportunities.24/7 Creative Agency’s consulting business supports retailers, manufacturers, artists, authors and designer clients and leverages their founder's knowledge, experience, and expertise with a substantial media and public relations network, alongside an ability to promote and market a wide range of businesses. 24/7 Creative Agency president and founder, Serena Martin, also holds the volunteer board seat, as VP of Events for women’s organization WithIt.org, and supports a number of trade organizations including ASID, IDS, ISFD, IFDA, and IHFRA.About 24/7 Creative Agency | https://www.247creativeagency.com/ 24/7 Creative Agency is a full-service creative marketing and PR agency specializing in enabling small and large businesses with creative solutions to help them define, express, and craft their identity. Meticulously crafting their clients' every need to deliver unique brand marketing solutions and to elevate and expand their marketing for optimal business growth. Whether your company is looking to uplift your marketing, update your brand, and grow your audience, 24/7 Creative Agency can help you get there! View our services.About Marketing School for CreativesFounded in 2023 by designer and brand marketing strategist Ericka Saurit, Marketing School for Creatives (MSC) is an industry-leading marketing platform designed specifically for interior designers, marketers in the home industry, and creative service professionals. With a focus on storytelling and strategy, MSC empowers creatives to elevate their brands, attract ideal clients, and build thriving, sustainable businesses. MSC membership is $150/month and $1497/ yearly (*save $300 with annual enrollment). For more information and to enroll, visit www.marketingschoolforcreatives.com/ About Saurit Creative“As a marketer for home brands, I’ve seen the power of great storytelling at work in businesses of all sizes—from residential and contract interior design firms, to home furnishings manufacturers, to global tech companies and even D2C startups—and the same thing is true for them all…brands with a clear, concise story consistently outperform those with inconsistent messages every time.In 2020 I founded Saurit Creative with a mission to support and elevate brands across the entire home industry. Our value lies in deep industry insight, broad implementation expertise, and storytelling craft—a powerful combination that differentiates us from standard marketing agencies. Let’s transform your business into a brand together.” -Ericka Saurit. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact: Ericka Saurit E: ericka@sauritcreative.com.###

