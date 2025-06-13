NOTICE: Final Rule - Open Meetings via Electronic Means

News

June 13, 2025

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to Act 393 of the 2023 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, has submitted a Final Rule for publication in June 2025 Louisiana Register , promulgating LAC 7:I.301-307, relative to the accessibility of open meetings via electronic means. Act 393 mandates that public bodies adopt rules for public participation and member participation for those individuals with a disability recognized by the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as for the provisions of remote meetings via electronic means for public bodies that meet certain criteria.

The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:2, pages 304-305 (February 20, 2025).

The final rule will be effective on June 20, 2025, upon its publication in the June edition of the Louisiana Register.