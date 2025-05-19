ENTOUCH Achieves Milestone Demand Response Results, Encourages New Enrollment

ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management systems ENTOUCH Demand Response

Demand Response Enrollment is Open Now

ENTOUCH’s approach to Demand Response is about more than managing energy usage; it’s about empowering businesses to contribute to a healthier planet while reaping monetary incentives.” — Trey Hernandez, Vice President of Customer Success at ENTOUCH

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management solutions and smart building technology, announces their most successful year to date with Demand Response (DR) programs. ENTOUCH offers flexible programs to fit their client’s business model by shifting electricity use in response to grid stress, high or peak prices, and high emissions, businesses enrolled in demand response can earn revenue.

In 2024, the United States faced 27 weather-related disasters requiring DR curtailments. ENTOUCH broke records for total events managed, event hours, energy savings, and participation in incentive programs. By leveraging cutting-edge platforms such as Voltus and C-Power, ENTOUCH maximizes our clients’ success in utility-sponsored DR programs.

Why Demand Response Matters

Demand Response goes beyond energy savings. It’s about creating value for businesses through incentives while supporting larger sustainability goals. Participating businesses are paid to conserve energy during times of peak demand, helping stabilize the grid, prevent blackouts, and reduce greenhouse gases. ENTOUCH’s program simplifies and automates this process, making it easy for facilities managers to drive financial and environmental benefits.

“ENTOUCH’s approach to Demand Response is about more than managing energy usage; it’s about empowering businesses to contribute to a healthier planet while reaping monetary incentives,” said Trey Hernandez, Vice President of Customer Success at ENTOUCH. “The results from last year demonstrate how impactful these programs are, and we’re excited to expand our reach further as we head into Summer 2025.”

Why Enroll in Demand Response

With Summer 2025 quickly approaching, now is the time to enroll in ENTOUCH’s Demand Response initiatives. By participating in demand response programs, businesses can:

• Generate Additional Revenue through incentives and rebates.

• Simplify Energy Management with ENTOUCH’s fully automated and user-friendly platform.

• Contribute to Sustainability Goals by reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.

• Ensure Grid Stability during periods of high energy demand, which prevents blackouts/brownouts.

• Safeguard Comfort for your occupants by not deviating by more than 3 degrees over a 2-hour period.

The 2025 enrollment is now open; this is the perfect time for facilities managers and energy managers to join a growing movement and proactively manage energy demand. “Our integration with platforms like Voltus and C-Power allows businesses to access a wide range of utility programs, maximizing both energy savings and financial returns,” explained Simone Samms, Vice President of Product Management at ENTOUCH.

These accomplishments underscore ENTOUCH’s commitment to deliver energy savings, profitability enhancements, and sustainability for multisite businesses. Multisite operators interested in learning how Demand Response can impact their facilities are encouraged to contact ENTOUCH today at info@ENTOUCHcontrols.com.

Together, we can create a more sustainable and resilient energy future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.