Playscripts Announces Two New Musical Adaptations of Popular Works by Don Zolidis

Popular Zolidis One-Acts Turned Musicals with Music by Billy Recce and Rick Hip-Flores

When Playscripts approached me about transforming some of my plays into musicals, I leapt at the chance...” — Don Zolidis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playscripts, the easy-to-produce play imprint of Concord Theatricals, has announced that Don Zolidis, one of its premiere playwrights, will release of one-act musicals adapted from two of his widely produced plays: "10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse: The Musical!" and "The Audition: The Musical!".

Playscripts partnered with playwright Don Zolidis and composers Billy Recce and Rick Hip-Flores to give new life to the works by creating musical versions of these popular plays. These adaptations aim to provide educational theatre programs and community stages with exciting, new musical versions of the plays they already love. The musicals will be licensed by Playscripts’ sister company, Broadway Licensing.

"10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse: The Musical!", with music and lyrics by Billy Recce ("Little Black Book"; "FIVE: The Parody Musical"), expands Zolidis' play into a hilarious musical survival guide. When zombies attack, a ragtag group of survivors are thrown into a chaotic fight for their lives! Enter four not-so-qualified heroes who stumble through ten outrageous methods to survive the zombie apocalypse. As they try sacrificing friends, weaponizing song and dance, and even leaving the planet, each new promising idea keeps coming up short. With a cheeky score, sarcastic narrators, and undead mayhem, this hilarious story turns the end of the world into a show-stopping, brain-eating, laugh-out-loud adventure!

“When Playscripts approached me about transforming some of my plays into musicals, I leapt at the chance,” said Zolidis. “I am thrilled with the work we've done and can't wait to see theaters bring these shows to life—or “unlife”, in the case of the zombies.”

"The Audition: The Musical!", featuring music and lyrics by Rick Hip-Flores ("Peace, Love and Cupcakes: The Musical"; "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off"), brings newfound pizzazz and heightened emotions to a high school musical’s casting call. A chaotic, hilarious, and heartfelt audition process ensues, filled with hopefuls of all kinds. Through soaring songs, dizzying dance steps, and personal revelations, these students bare their insecurities and dreams, discovering that the spotlight isn’t just about landing the lead, it’s about finding your voice. "The Audition: The Musical!" is a fast-paced, funny, and deeply touching celebration of theater, resilience, and the courage it takes to put yourself out there.

“These two plays have been beloved by schools for years and turning them into musicals feels like a natural next step,” says, Amy Rose Marsh, Senior Vice President, Worldwide, Acquisitions & Artistic Development of Concord. “Don’s work is unmatched in its ability to energize young performers and build community through theatre. Adding music by these talented composers expands the impact of these already iconic titles.”

As one of the most-produced playwrights in the U.S., Don Zolidis has authored more than 125 works, including "The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon" and "How to Get Away with a Murder Mystery", Zolidis’ body of work has spawned more than 25,000 productions worldwide. His roots in education as a former public-school teacher allow Zolidis to write for students with authenticity and wit.

Founded in 1998, Playscripts makes theatre easy, accessible and fun for today’s performers. With a wide range of affordable, production-friendly titles, it helps schools, community theaters and budget-conscious organizations bring great stories to life on stage.

For more information on Zolidis’ plays, visit: playscripts.com.

For more information on Zolidis’ musicals, visit: broadwaylicensing.com.



