Playscripts Announces Licensing Availability for 'The Price', by Don Zolidis

Cedar High School performs 'The Price' by Don Zolidis.

A New One-Act from the Author of '10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse'

Don has an incredible gift for writing plays that connect with young people.” — Ted Chapin, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playscripts, the easy to produce play imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, proudly announces the addition of Don Zolidis’ new one-act play, 'The Price', to its catalog of titles. The play is now available for licensing to schools and theatres worldwide.

Set on a freezing winter night, 'The Price' follows the story of a young mother who generously provides shelter to a stranger, only to wake up and discover her sick daughter has been taken by Death. The ordeal sends the mother on a poignant journey to bring her child back home. The play offers young performers a powerful opportunity to challenge themselves by exploring complex themes of loss, resilience, and the consequences of making difficult choices.

“We are thrilled to add Don Zolidis’ 'The Price' to our Playscripts catalog,” said Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. “Don has an incredible gift for writing plays that connect with young people—capturing the humor, challenges, and experiences they care about most.”

As one of the most-produced playwrights in the United States, Zolidis has published more than 100 plays, resulting in more than 25,000 productions and 50,000 performances across the globe. “As a former middle and high school teacher, Don knows firsthand what gets students excited to perform,” continues Dan Markley, Chief Operating Officer of BLG. “His plays are highly relatable, making it easy to see why every Zolidis show makes young actors want to take the stage.”

Founded in 1998, Playscripts makes theatre easy, accessible, and fun for today’s performers. With a wide range of affordable, production-friendly titles, it helps schools, community theaters, and budget-conscious organizations bring great stories to life on stage. The Playscripts catalog features creative works by Idris Goodwin, Trista Baldwin, and Ian McWethy—among many others. A sample of additional titles by Zolidis include '10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse', 'The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon', and 'The Election'.

For more information, visit playscripts.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand) is a global leader in theatrical licensing and distribution. Representing an astonishing 40 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works, BLG titles epitomize the greatest collection of iconic authors, composers, lyricists, and underlying rights holders across the globe, including Katori Hall, Stephen King, Michael Korie, John Leguizamo, Alan Menken, Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, PigPen Theatre Co., Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, Tennessee Williams, Doug Wright, Don Zolidis, and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

