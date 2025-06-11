Broadway Hit Comedy, 'Peter Pan Goes Wrong', Joins Dramatists Play Service Catalog

The Broadway misadventure from the team behind "The Play That Goes Wrong" is now licensable for North American productions

Known for their signature style of comedic hijinks, the Mischief team does it again with this hysterical and inventive play...” — Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dramatists Play Service, an iconic imprint of Concord Theatricals, proudly announces the acquisition of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the uproarious play from the creators of the international sensation The Play That Goes Wrong. The critically acclaimed comedy is now available to license for productions across North America.

The Broadway production of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" was created by the London-based, madcap team at Mischief and starred Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, and Jonathan Sayer, who also co-wrote the play. Adam Meggido directed the Broadway production, which ran as a limited engagement from March 17 through July 23, 2023. Neil Patrick Harris (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) also starred during a portion of the run.

Building on the sustained popularity of "The Play That Goes Wrong"—a top 10 licensed title for DPS since the company’s acquisition of the play in 2021—"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" follows in the same tradition with its signature mishaps, missed cues, and wild onstage hilarity.

Following its critically acclaimed West End run and UK Tour, "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" officially opened on Broadway in April 2023. Time Out London called the play “an absolute triumph of comedy!” while The New York Times raved "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" as a “non-stop laugh fest, ingeniously chaotic and endlessly entertaining.”

"Peter Pan Goes Wrong" takes audiences through a disastrously funny production of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale. As the much-loved members of the fictional Cornley Drama Society once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and disastrous results.

“We are thrilled to welcome "Peter Pan Goes Wrong" into the Dramatists Play Service catalog,” says Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord. “Known for their signature style of comedic hijinks, the Mischief team does it again with this hysterical and inventive play, and we are excited to now make it available for licensing.”

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most renowned works of classic and contemporary theatre. Other acclaimed comedies represented by DPS include "The Play That Goes Wrong", by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, "The Cottage", by Sandy Rustin, and "Oh, Mary!", by Cole Escola.

For more information, visit: dramatists.com

