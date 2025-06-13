Learn to kayak with MDC this June

Body

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites novice kayakers to three separate events around northeastern Missouri in June. At each free event, MDC staff will explain how to paddle and maneuver a kayak, and then participants will have the opportunity to try the sport for themselves. All kayaks, life vests, and paddles will be provided. Information for each event is as follows:

June 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville: This event is for participants ages 10 and older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4y9. Thousand Hills State Park is located at 20431 State HWY MO-157. Questions about this event can be sent to Nolan Partin at nolan.partin@mdc.mo.gov.

June 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Waterworks Lake in Moberly: This event is for participants ages 13 and older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yy. Questions about this event can be sent to Holly Whitacre at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov. Waterworks Lake is located on Old Reservoir in Moberly.

June 28 from 12:30-2 p.m. at Waterworks Lake in Moberly: This event is for participants ages 13 and older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yy. Questions about this event can be sent to Holly Whitacre at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov. Waterworks Lake is located on Old Reservoir in Moberly.

Find more MDC events in northeastern Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4F4.