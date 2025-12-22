Join MDC staff at Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Dec. 26 for a candlelit walk

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- Explore the Cape Girardeau Nature Center in the peace of night with a guided walk along the Cottonwood Trail with MDC staff on Dec. 26 from 5-7 p.m. Lit by candles, the path will introduce participants to the natural world that comes alive at night.

Following the walk, MDC will supply warm refreshments. This program is weather dependent, and the trail is not designed for strollers or wheelchairs. All ages are invited, and registration is not required. Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.