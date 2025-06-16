Oola Bowls® Brings Premium Açaí Bowls and Feel-Good Functional Food to Carrollwood, FL with First Florida Location

Oola Bowls® Brings Premium Açaí Bowls and Feel-Good Functional Food to Carrollwood in Tampa Bay, FL with First Florida Location

Oola is for everyone, families, students, and health-conscious locals. We can’t wait for Tampa to experience what happiness truly tastes like.” — Phil Dobinson

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce the opening of its first Florida location, set to debut in Carrollwood a suburb of Tampa Bay, in mid-July.“Oola Bowls is all about serving up happiness in every bowl, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring that experience to Carrollwood,” said Joe Ferderbar, Co-founder of Oola Bowls. “Carrollwood has a real sense of community and a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, the perfect place for us to continue our mission of providing fresh, nutritious, and flavorful food that makes people feel good.”The Carrollwood opening aligns with Oola Bowls’ summer menu which introduces five new innovative açaí bowls as well as new blends, beverages, and grab-and-go snacks. The location will also include two exciting additions: “Swirls” or açaí soft-serve, a first-of-its kind healthy indulgence for any time of day, and parfaits featuring ultra smooth high-pulp açaí and layered toppings.“When you think about cities that deserve something special, Tampa was the clear choice for Oola. Since moving here, my family has fallen in love with the energy, the people, and the pace of life — it’s what happiness looks like,” said Phil Dobinson, one of four Franchisee Co-owners of Oola Bowls Carrollwood . “Oola is for everyone, families, students, and health-conscious locals. We can’t wait for Tampa to experience what happiness truly tastes like.”Located in Carrollwood, a suburb located in Hillsborough County, Florida, situated approximately 9 miles north-northwest of downtown Tampa, the new Oola Bowls shop is designed to be a family-friendly atmosphere and welcoming space where all guests can enjoy vibrant flavors in an inviting atmosphere. This milestone marks the brand’s first store in Florida and represents another big step in Oola’s Southeast expansion along with a new location opening in Georgia late July. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Oola Bowls continues to grow its presence in local communities throughout the U.S. that embrace healthy eating, happiness, and a balanced and active lifestyle."This brand means a lot to us, and we’re all so excited to grow with the Tampa Bay community. Tampa felt like the perfect fit for Oola — active, vibrant, and full of culture. We’re ready to serve up something fresh, fun, and a little bit addictive in the best way possible," fellow Franchisee Co-owners Adam Sahd, Austin Sahd and Mike Callahan added.Oola Bowls Carrollwood is located at 14379 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33618. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Carrollwood on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsTampa) or visit www.oolabowls.com About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.