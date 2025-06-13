NOTICE: Final Rule - Petitions for Adoption, Amendment, or Repeal of Rules

News

June 13, 2025

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, pursuant to R.S. 49:964, has submitted a Final Rule for publication in June 2025 Louisiana Register , amending LAC 7:I.105, relative to the petitions for adoption, amendment, or repeal of administrative rules.

The Notice of Intent for the proposed rule change was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:3, pages 420-422 (March 20, 2025).

The final rule will be effective on June 20, 2025, upon its publication in the June edition of the Louisiana Register.