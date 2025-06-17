TIGHITCO OVERHAUL SUPPORT SERVICES LAUNCHES MOBILE NDT CAPABILITIES

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO is proud to announce the official launch of its worldwide Mobile Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) services at the MRO division, Overhaul Support Services (OSS), in East Granby, Connecticut. This new capability, which began on April 23, 2025, enhances the company’s ability to deliver on-site inspections for critical aircraft components and field repairs, bringing added convenience, efficiency, and expertise directly to the customer.“I’m excited to announce our expansion into Mobile NDT,” said Brett Gillespie, General Manager of OSS. “This is a significant achievement that positions our team to support customers with essential on-aircraft inspections. Our FAA certifications align with industry standards for non-destructive testing in the aviation industry. Capabilities include Eddy Current Inspection, Ultrasonic Inspection, and Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection. We look forward to growing our Mobile NDT team and providing essential NDT services to our valued customers.”“We are thrilled to offer this new capability,” said Shawn Hawks, Vice President and General Manager of Complex Composites, added. “This is a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication to providing high-quality MRO services.”With FAA-certified capabilities and a dedicated, skilled team, TIGHITCO’s Mobile NDT services reinforce the company’s reputation for safety, responsiveness, and operational excellence in the aviation industry.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.comAbout TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

