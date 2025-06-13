Salt Creek Township Trustee Facing Theft in Office, Improper Compensation Counts Under Pickaway County Grand Jury Indictment

COLUMBUS — The Pickaway County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a Salt Creek Township trustee, who allegedly used township resources for personal benefit.

James E. Fox faces two felony counts of theft in office and a misdemeanor count of soliciting or accepting improper compensation, under the indictment filed in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 9.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) launched an investigation after Fox admitted during a March 2024 public meeting that he had used a township-owned truck and gravel at his son’s property to assist with flooding issues.

