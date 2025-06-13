Tennessee Hills Distillery Earns Gold at 2025 ADI International Spirits Competition

Award-winning Tennessee Hills Cask Strength Bourbon, recipient of the 2025 ADI Gold Medal.

BRISTOL, TN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennessee Hills Distillery has proudly earned national recognition at the 2025 American Distilling Institute (ADI) International Spirits Competition, securing multiple medals — including a coveted Gold Medal for its bold and refined Cask Strength Bourbon.Held annually, the ADI ISC is one of the largest and most prestigious spirits competitions in North America, drawing thousands of entries from top-tier distilleries. Judged blindly by a panel of industry experts, the competition awards only the best in class — and Tennessee Hills proved it can go pour-for-pour with the best in the business.Award Highlights:Cask Strength Bourbon – Gold Medal100+ Proof | Limited Edition. Each release varies in proof and flavor, offering a unique, full-bodied bourbon experience with character and complexity.Hellcat Gin – Bronze Medal80 Proof | A citrus-forward gin with zesty lemon, lime, and orange peel layered over subtle juniper and soft botanicals. Balanced, bright, and built for sipping or shaking.Peachy Ginger – Bronze MedalSweet, spicy, and smooth. This refreshing sipper blends juicy peach with a bold kick of ginger. Lightly carbonated for a crisp finish, it’s easy to drink—and hard to put down.Wheat Vodka – Bronze Medal + “Perfect Pour” Shortlist for Best Vodka Martini80 Proof | Crafted from 100% wheat and filtered through sugar maple charcoal. This clean, gluten-free vodka delivers a soft mouthfeel and ultra-smooth finish that shines in martinis or on its own.“This recognition is a testament to our team’s passion for making spirits with real soul,” said Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery. “It’s more than a medal — it’s proof that when you honor your roots and push boundaries, people taste the difference. And this is just the beginning.”Crafted in Appalachia. Respected Nationwide.Founded in 2014 in historic Jonesborough, TN, Tennessee Hills Distillery was born from Stephen Callahan’s vision of blending Appalachian heritage with premium distilling. What started with a single location has grown into a full brand experience — producing award-winning spirits and offering immersive, story-rich tasting rooms across East Tennessee.Over the past decade, Tennessee Hills has:Expanded to Johnson City with The BrewstilleryA destination where the best of both worlds collide. Enjoy an ever-evolving lineup of spirits and beers — especially for fans of bourbon and barrel-aged brews.Opened its third location in Bristol, further establishing itself as a top regional craft spirits destinationLocated in front of The Pinnacle, the Bristol Brewstillery is one of the largest in the state. With ample space for events, tastings, and tours, it offers visitors a bold blend of tradition and innovation in true Appalachian style.Announced a new moonshine experience on Copperhead Road, transforming a regional landmark into a cultural destination rooted in outlaw lore and Appalachian pride.Whether it’s a bottle of small-batch bourbon, a citrus-forward gin, or a smooth wheat vodka, Tennessee Hills continues to lead with flavor, authenticity, and a brand deeply rooted in legacy. These recent ADI accolades only confirm what fans across the Southeast already know — the future of Tennessee spirits has a name.

