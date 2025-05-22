Tennessee Hills & Waterfront Group Launch Craft Wine & Shine Tourism Experience in 'Tuscanee of Tennessee'

A Taste of Appalachian Hospitality

Tennessee Hills & Waterfront Group Bring Craft Wine & Shine Tourism to the “Tuscanee in Tennessee” Region, Honoring Copperhead Road & Local Vineyards

Too many people turn moonshine into a punchline — a gimmick. We’re doing the opposite. This is about legacy. Our new product line is a tribute to the real history of moonshine.” — Stephen Callahan, Founder of Tennessee Hills

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful step to honor Appalachian heritage and drive regional renewal, Tennessee Hills and Waterfront Group today announced the transformation of Villa Nove Vineyards and the historic Watauga Lake Winery into a new Tuscanee-Esque Farm Vineyard & Winery and a Tennessee Hills Copperhead Road experience — combining craft wine making with the soul of Appalachian distilling.This evolution marks the next chapter for the beloved winery, as it transitions into a cultural and craft destination rooted in authentic Tennessee moonshine. Craft wine making will elevate as a part of the story through the new Villa Nove Farm & Vineyards and the Watauga Lake area properties will anchor bold new initiatives: celebrating Tuscany Vineyards and the outlaw history and craftsmanship of mountain-made spirits through immersive tourism, storytelling, and taste.A Heritage-Inspired Moonshine Experience Along Copperhead RoadThe transformation is directly tied to the newly unveiled Copperhead Road Landmark in Johnson County — a tribute to the region’s moonshining past, made iconic by Steve Earle’s hit song officially recognized as Tennessee’s 12th state song. Now ever more memorialized by Northern Tennessee’s own Stephen Earle Callahan the Master Distiller founder of Tennessee Hills Distillery with locations in Jonesborough, Johnson City, Bristol and soon a fourth on Copperhead Road.Located on the grounds of the former Watauga Lake Winery in Butler, TN, the Copperhead Road Landmark includes a 1949 Dodge sedan mural and a panoramic view of the storied road itself — creating a powerful setting for Tennessee Hills’ forthcoming heritage moonshine line.“Too many people turn moonshine into a punchline — a gimmick. We’re doing the opposite,” said Stephen Callahan, founder of Tennessee Hills. “This is about legacy. Our new product line is a tribute to the real history of moonshine — the people who perfected it, the land that shaped it, and the pride that made it endure. With the Copperhead Road landmark just steps away, we’re creating something no one else can — a living, breathing true taste of Tennessee’s story.”The site will feature tastings, historical exhibits, tours, and cultural activations centered on the art, history, and authenticity of Appalachian distilling — an immersive destination experience never before seen in the region.From Vines to Views: Honoring Wine, Legacy, and LandscapeWhile the Watauga Lake Winery property evolves into a Tennessee Hills Moonshine experience, Villa Nove Vineyards has elevated to be a Farm & Vinyard with its own Winery and events space offering refined and immersive Tuscany-Esque wine experiences— just minutes away from the Copperhead Road landmark. Nestled along the Cherokee National Forest, Villa Nove blends elegance and mountain tradition through curated tastings, events, an Italian inspired menu, an amazing 360-degree view and unforgettable experiences.“This is our next evolution,” said Will Adkins Founder of Waterfront Group. “We’re not just changing one property — we’re weaving together multiple properties in this mountain region and offering experiences in wine and shine, rebellion and refinement. It’s a complete cultural destination now with a unique diversity in experiences to complement and carry our vision forward.”Rooted in Purpose: Culture-Driven Recovery for Johnson CountyThis initiative is more than a business move — it’s a deeply personal response to Tropical Storm Helene, which devastated parts of Johnson County, including communities around Watauga Lake. Both organizations see this transformation as a way to bring jobs, pride, and tourism back to the region.

