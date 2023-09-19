Unlocking Veteran Entrepreneurship: BoxDrop Collaborates with 'Hiring Our Heroes' for a Franchise Ownership Program
Empowering our nation's heroes : BoxDrop's newest wave of veteran entrepreneurs, ready to redefine success in the franchise world. #HiringOurHeroes
BoxDrop collaborates with 'Hiring Our Heroes', launching a tailored franchise program for veterans, offering dedicated training and entrepreneurial success.
This program isn't just about a veteran’s next job—it's about transformation. We ensure veterans assimilate smoothly into the BoxDrop franchise ecosystem at the end of their active service.”DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxDrop Franchise, renowned for its franchising growth and innovation in the mattress, upholstery, furniture, and home furnishings industry, proudly unveils its strategic alliance with 'Hiring Our Heroes'. This forward-thinking endeavor amplifies BoxDrop's commitment to harnessing the talent and resilience of America's veterans in the entrepreneurial realm.
— Jim Wilson, Chief Franchise Development Officer at BoxDrop
The BoxDrop & 'Hiring Our Heroes' Initiative:
To select candidates, BoxDrop now offers its “fellows” a hands-on, 12-week owner training program diligently crafted in partnership with the 'Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program'. As preparations intensify, Jeff Tidwell stands at the forefront as the program's inaugural fellow. "This collaboration with BoxDrop is a great opportunity for veterans to own a business and really succeed after their military service is complete. I’m so excited and grateful for this entrepreneurial opportunity." declares Tidwell.
RSS and BoxDrop's Pledge to Veterans:
With a history highlighted by five consecutive Inc. 5000 awards, Retail Service Systems’ (RSS) BoxDrop franchise offers veterans (and civilians) a business model that accelerates their success. Inspired by 'Hiring Our Heroes', BoxDrop created a dedicated program to specifically help veterans gain access to business ownership. CEO of BoxDrop, Scott Andrew, articulates the vision, "By integrating our veterans' experience and spirit with BoxDrop's proven franchise system, we're getting ready to create a bunch of amazing business success stories all across America."
BoxDrop Franchise Benefits:
Jim Wilson, Chief Franchise Development Officer at BoxDrop, underscores the holistic approach of the initiative. "This program isn't just about a veteran’s next job—it's about transformation. We ensure veterans assimilate smoothly into the BoxDrop franchise ecosystem at the end of their active service. We give them a protected territory, a dedicated coach, ongoing training, a steady supply of high-quality products, and access to our entire community of BoxDrop owners and entrepreneurs. As you can see, we’re committed to their franchise ownership success every step of the way," says Wilson.
Veteran Voices & Future Owners:
Tidwell, reflecting the optimism of participants, shares, "My wife and I are super excited about our journey with BoxDrop. We are going to pave the way for many more veteran BoxDrop owners in the future!"
Contact BoxDrop to Learn More About Franchise Ownership Opportunities:
With a myriad of BoxDrop open territories available throughout the country, BoxDrop lays out a clear and inviting blueprint to franchise ownership and a journey from startup to success that is seamless and rewarding. For more information about owning a BoxDrop franchise, please visit www.boxdropfranchise.com.
Retail Service Systems (RSS) is the parent company of the award-winning BoxDrop franchise. RSS is headquartered in Dublin, OH. BoxDrop is a mattress and furniture franchise with over 400 locations in 46 states. Winner of five consecutive Inc. 5000 growth awards, RSS is changing the way modern franchising is done, starting with our mission to "empower entrepreneurs." RSS is a pioneer in the development of the most owner-friendly franchise models in the industry. The BoxDrop franchise model has a very low franchise fee, no royalty fees, and no training or coaching fees. Franchise owners have maximum flexibility to grow their businesses and maintain exceptional work-life balance.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
