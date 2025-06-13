Kelly Mesaris Named President of Winners Circle, Driving Growth, Innovation, and Legacy-Level Scale

Kelly Mesaris is the new President of the Winners Circle

Kelly Mesaris named President of Winner’s Circle, bringing elite ops experience to scale founders, systems, and legacy-driven growth.

Year one laid the foundation—we’ve proven the model works. Now it’s time to scale it bigger, better, and bolder in year two and beyond.” — Kelly Mesaris

BRISTOL , PA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winners Circle proudly announces the appointment of Kelly Mesaris as President, effective immediately. This leadership elevation signals a pivotal chapter for the company as it advances its mission to serve elite entrepreneurs, operators, and investors with the systems, structure, and strategy to scale businesses that endure.With an unmatched blend of operational expertise, entrepreneurial drive, and private equity insight, Mesaris brings a unique pedigree to the helm of Winners Circle. Her leadership style—rooted in execution, mentorship, and people-first systems—has driven results across industries and earned her national recognition.“Kelly’s vision, tenacity, and ability to drive execution make her the perfect leader for Winners Circle at this moment,” said Lance Bachmann , Founder of Winners Circle. “This isn’t just a title change—it’s a major step forward in building a legacy-driven organization that transforms lives and businesses.”As President, Mesaris will lead all aspects of Winners Circle operations, community development, strategic partnerships, and the expansion of its Q2 growth system. Her mandate: help more founders break bottlenecks, scale with clarity, and build companies that are both profitable and sellable.Mesaris’s career spans association management, entrepreneurship, and private equity. She began in the nonprofit space, holding leadership roles with the Maryland Association of Mortgage Professionals and the Professional Grounds Management Society. She then co-founded At Your Service Heating & Cooling, where she served as Director of Operations and achieved 200% year-over-year revenue growth.Her operational acumen later propelled her into leadership at Dilling Heating & Cooling, a top-tier HVAC company in Pennsylvania. There, she refined her approach to sales, service, and systems—earning a reputation for building “monster” organizations.In 2024, she joined LB Capital as Vice President of Special Operations, helping grow multiple roofing companies through a playbook of centralization, CRM optimization, and front-line leadership development. Under her guidance, one portfolio company scaled from $7M to $30M in two years.Beyond the numbers, Mesaris is a fierce advocate for women in the trades. She’s been a featured speaker at the Freedom 2023 home services conference, as well as a guest on leading ServiceTitan podcasts, where she shared her frameworks for scaling, selling, and leading with purpose. Her commitment to diversity and mentorship is a hallmark of her leadership philosophy.“Winners Circle has built something special, and our work is just beginning,” said Mesaris. “I’m honored to lead this next chapter—helping business owners move from chaos to clarity, from busy to scalable, and from successful to truly free.”Winners Circle is a curated ecosystem for elite business owners, operators, and investors who want to identify constraints, accelerate scale, and build legacy-worthy companies. Through collaborative workshops, peer mentorship, and the Q2 growth system, Winners Circle equips high-performers with the tools and relationships to thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.