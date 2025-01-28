Titan Pro Technologies is a leading ServiceTitan consulting and optimization company

Titan Pro Technologies Acquires ShepTech Business Software Solutions, with David Shepard Joining Titan Pro Technologies as Chief Technology Officer

“This is a huge move for Titan Pro, and I’m thrilled for what this means for our clients and the future. David is a visionary leader who has already accomplished incredible things with ShepTech.” — Titan Pro Technologies CEO Charlie Vecchio

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan Pro Technologies, the nation’s leading provider of ServiceTitan optimization, onboarding, and coaching services for home service companies, is excited to announce its acquisition of ShepTech Business Software Solutions. This transformative partnership brings together two industry leaders and marks a pivotal step in Titan Pro Technologies’ mission to empower home service companies to unlock new levels of efficiency, growth, and profitability.As part of the acquisition, ShepTech founder and CEO David Shepard will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Titan Pro Technologies. Shepard is widely recognized for his deep expertise in software solutions tailored to the unique needs of home service companies. His leadership will play a critical role in expanding Titan Pro’s suite of services and further cementing its position as the go-to partner for businesses seeking to optimize their operations and scale with confidence.“This is a huge move for Titan Pro, and I’m thrilled for what this means for our clients and the future of our company,” said Charlie Vecchio, CEO of Titan Pro Technologies. “David is a visionary leader who has already accomplished incredible things with ShepTech. His innovative mindset and commitment to delivering value to clients perfectly align with the core mission of Titan Pro. Together, we’re going to enhance our offerings and deliver even greater results for the home service industry. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”Shepard shared his enthusiasm for joining the Titan Pro team. “I’ve admired Titan Pro Technologies for years and followed their remarkable success in transforming home service businesses,” Shepard said. “When the opportunity to join forces with Charlie and his team arose, it was a natural fit. I’ve always been inspired by their customer-first philosophy, which aligns perfectly with my own vision. I’m honored to step into the CTO role and bring my expertise to an organization so dedicated to empowering home service professionals. The possibilities for what we can achieve together are endless.”This acquisition represents a significant milestone in Titan Pro Technologies’ journey to remain at the forefront of ServiceTitan optimization. Known for helping companies rev up their revenue, Titan Pro has built a strong reputation for creating customized solutions that streamline operations, enhance team performance, and maximize the potential of ServiceTitan’s powerful platform. With ShepTech’s innovative software solutions now part of its portfolio, Titan Pro is poised to set an even higher standard for excellence in the home services sector.“Titan Pro’s success is built on relationships, innovation, and delivering unparalleled results for our clients,” Vecchio added. “By bringing ShepTech and David’s expertise into the fold, we’re not only expanding our capabilities but also deepening the impact we can have on our clients’ businesses. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for all of us.”ShepTech Business Software Solutions has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking to optimize software systems and drive measurable results. By joining Titan Pro Technologies, Shepard and his team will now have access to greater resources and a broader client base, amplifying the impact of their solutions and expertise.For more information or to contact Titan Pro Technologies about its industry-leading services, visit https://titanprotechnologies.com /contact/Titan Pro Technologies is the nation’s leading ServiceTitan optimization and onboarding provider, dedicated to helping home service companies maximize revenue and streamline operations. Through personalized coaching, training, and system optimization, Titan Pro empowers businesses to achieve long-term success and deliver superior results to their customers.

