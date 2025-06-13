Condolence Letters from Singapore Leaders on the Crash of Air India Flight AI171 on 12 June 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar to convey their condolences on the crash of Air India Flight AI171 on 12 June 2025.

The texts of the letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

13 JUNE 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s condolence letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

12 June 2025

His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India

Dear Prime Minister Modi,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on 12 June 2025. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the crash.

In this time of sorrow, Singapore stands in solidarity with the Republic of India and the countries whose citizens were impacted by the devastating incident.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan’s condolence letter to Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar

12 June 2025

His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs

Republic of India

Dear Jaishankar,

Please accept my deep condolences on the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 on 12 June 2025.

My heartfelt sympathies are with the people of India and the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

Yours sincerely,

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan