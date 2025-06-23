RISE Technology Advisors Adds Former CDW Executive Jill Billhorn to Advisory Board

RISE Technology Advisors is thrilled to welcome Jill Billhorn, former Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales at CDW, to its Advisory Board.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RISE Technology Advisors is thrilled to welcome Jill Billhorn, former Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales at CDW, to its Advisory Board. A trailblazing executive with a distinguished track record of driving transformational growth, Billhorn brings over 25 years of technology sales, leadership, and strategic vision to the firm.Throughout her career, Billhorn has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in the tech industry. At CDW, a Fortune 500 leader in IT solutions and services, she led a high-impact team of nearly 1,500 sellers and specialists, overseeing more than $10 billion in annual revenue. Under her leadership, the Commercial and Small Business segments experienced consistent growth, fueled by a deep commitment to customer success, operational excellence, and talent development.Billhorn played a pivotal role in CDW’s expansion strategy, including the integration of Sirius Computer Solutions — one of the company’s largest acquisitions — which significantly broadened CDW’s technical capabilities and enterprise reach. Her ability to lead large-scale transformation while maintaining a customer-first culture has made her a respected voice in the industry.Beyond her corporate accomplishments, Billhorn is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in technology. She serves on the boards of Compudopt and the Chicago Urban League, supporting underserved communities with access to education, mentorship, and technology tools. Her leadership has been recognized repeatedly by CRN, naming her to the Women of the Channel list year after year, and in 2022, she was honored as one of The Modern Sale’s Top 100 Global Sales Leaders.“It is inspiring to be associated with a company like RISE as they focus on solving complex customer challenges with a mix of hands-on engagement and cutting-edge technology solution implementations,” Jill stated. “Eric and Ed are a dynamic team.”“Jill is one of the most impactful leaders I have worked with in my career," Eric Ludwig, Co-Founder of RISE Technology Advisors, mentioned. " She is an exemplary advocate for her clients, coworkers and partners. Her experience and expertise are invaluable to RISE as we navigate the technology landscape and pursue excellence for our clients. I am thrilled to continue working with Jill and welcome her to the team.”To learn more about RISE Technology Advisors, visit www.risetechadvisors.com

