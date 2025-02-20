RISE Technology Advisors' Director of Operations, Ben Bonine, Honored in 2025 Technology Advisor 101 List

RISE Director of Operations, Ben Bonine

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RISE Technology Advisors proudly announces that its Director of Operations, Ben Bonine, has been recognized in the prestigious 2025 Technology Advisor 101 list by Channel Futures . This annual list honors the top Technology Advisors who demonstrate exceptional influence and impact within the industry.With over 25 years of experience in implementation, customer success, and client advocacy, Ben has been instrumental in shaping RISE's operational excellence since joining the company. His dedication to building robust back-office systems and delivering exceptional service is key to solidifying RISE's reputation for achieving outstanding client results.Before his tenure at RISE, Ben served as a Strategic Account Manager at ARG and spent 15 years with CDW as a Client Specialist. His extensive background equips him with a deep understanding of client needs and the complexities of technology implementation.The Technology Advisor 101 list celebrates individuals who have made substantial contributions to the technology advisory field, particularly those operating within an agent model. Honorees are selected based on their business success, innovation, thought leadership, and commitment to enhancing the customer experience.“It is an honor to be included on the 2025 Technology Advisor 101 list,” Ben stated. “I think it speaks to RISE’s culture and our constant drive to provide the highest level of advocacy and support for our customers. I enjoy coming in every day to meet the new challenges they present and develop creative and effective solutions.”Ben hails from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and is a proud alumni of Brown University. Outside of his professional career, he enjoys spending time with his family and has a passion for hockey.For media inquiries or further information, please contact Haddie Holz at haddie@risetechadvisors.com or (312)680-6459.

