RISE Technology Advisors Welcomes AutoNation’s Adam Rasner to Advisory Board and Launches New Website

RISE Technology Advisors adds AutoNation's Adam Rasner to its Advisory Board and launches a new website to support growth and innovation in tech advisory.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RISE Technology Advisors , a leading consultancy firm in the technology advisory space, is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Rasner, Vice President of Technology Operations at AutoNation, to its Advisory Board . Rasner brings nearly three decades of technology leadership experience, having served as a technology executive across multiple Fortune 500 companies.Rasner currently leads technology operations at AutoNation, where he has a proven track record of driving digital transformation at scale. His work has been highlighted in publications such as the Jacksonville Business Journal and The New York Times, and he has been a featured speaker at Storage Network World, Interop, and several other leading IT symposia.As a dynamic team leader and proven change agent, Rasner excels at critically evaluating and responding to rapidly evolving technology environments while facilitating cross-functional collaboration. His ability to uncover innovative solutions, forge strategic relationships, and communicate complex technical concepts has positioned him as a trusted advisor within the industry. Rasner’s extensive background and forward-thinking leadership will bring unique value and perspective to the RISE team as it continues to expand its influence and offerings in the technology advisory space.“I’m honored to be part of RISE Technology Advisors’ Board,” said Rasner. “With RISE being one of the leaders in the technology 'Trusted Advisor' space and I, myself, being a technology customer of over 28 years across many Fortune 500 companies, I believe I have a great perspective on the industry. I hope to provide a client perspective on how RISE can continue to mature and grow their business.”Coinciding with this exciting announcement, RISE has also launched a newly redesigned website at www.risetechadvisors.com . The updated platform provides a modern look, improved user experience, and greater insight into the firm’s services, leadership, and impact across the industry.The addition of Rasner to the Advisory Board and the unveiling of the new website represent significant milestones as RISE accelerates its mission to empower businesses through strategic technology partnerships and cutting-edge solutions. With this momentum, RISE continues to strengthen its commitment to innovation, partnership, and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.

