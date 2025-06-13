Mrs. Illinois America Tracy Drost Appointed to Inspire Youth Philanthropy Through Giving with Gratitude Generation

Mrs. Illinois America, Tracy Drost, is teaching children to use their power with philanthropy.

Tracy Drost, appointed Mrs. Illinois is using her stage to empower children to give back.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly appointed Mrs. Illinois America 2025, Tracy Drost, is stepping into her role with a heartfelt mission: to empower children across the state to make a difference through charitable works. With a lifelong passion for community service and a personal track record of raising children who lead with compassion, Tracy is dedicated to showing that giving back not only uplifts others — it profoundly improves one’s mental well-being. As a mother and mentor, Tracy has consistently modeled the belief that purpose-driven action fosters resilience and inner strength.

“Philanthropy is one of the most powerful ways we can nurture a child’s sense of purpose,” says Drost. “When kids learn to give, they begin to understand their power to impact the world around them — and that’s transformative.”

To further this mission, Tracy is proud to announce her partnership with Gratitude Generation, a nonprofit that cultivates leadership and generosity in youth through hands-on service projects and community events.

Upcoming Event: Grateful Dinks Pickleball Fundraiser — June 19, 2025

In celebration of community, wellness, and service, Gratitude Generation invites the public to participate in their inaugural “Grateful Dinks Pickleball Event” on Wednesday, June 19th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Event Highlights:

* Beginner’s Pickleball Clinic

* Leveled Play for all skill levels

* Spectator activities, refreshments, and fun for all ages

This exciting event is a family-friendly day of connection, joy, and giving, with proceeds supporting Gratitude Generation’s youth-centered service programs.
TO REGISTER, DONATE, OR VOLUNTEER:

Visit www.gratitudegeneration.org

About Tracy Drost:
Tracy Drost, Mrs. Illinois America 2025, is a wife, mother, and community advocate with a deep belief in the power of purpose-driven giving. Her approach to parenting and public service is grounded in the philosophy that acts of kindness and service not only strengthen communities but also enhance individual mental wellness.

About Gratitude Generation:
Gratitude Generation (G2) is a nonprofit organization that empowers children and families to create meaningful change through acts of gratitude and service. G2 programming promotes leadership, empathy, and community engagement in youth across the Midwest.
Join the movement. Give back. Grow forward.

Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
8473619518 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Mrs. Illinois America Tracy Drost Appointed to Inspire Youth Philanthropy Through Giving with Gratitude Generation

About

