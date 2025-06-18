EticaAG Announces Launch of AGBESS: Expanding Public-Sector Access to Immersion-Cooled Energy Storage Solutions

AGBESS to Deliver EticaAG’s Non-Flammable Battery Storage Systems to U.S. Military, Federal, and Public-Sector Infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EticaAG, a global leader in advanced battery energy storage technologies, is proud to announce the launch of AGBESS, a new subsidiary of AssetGenie, Inc., created to lead federal and SLED deployment of EticaAG's cutting-edge energy storage systems across North America.AGBESS will serve as the exclusive US government distributor for EticaAG’s patented LiquidShield™ immersion cooling technology , a transformative solution that eliminates fire risk from thermal runaway while improving system reliability, safety, and longevity. This strategic initiative marks EticaAG’s first formal expansion into the US federal and defense energy market, providing significantly safer operation, reduced life-cycle costs, increased grid resilience, and sustainability while supporting microgrid and islanding requirements.“Launching AGBESS allows us to accelerate our vision of safer, smarter, and more sustainable energy storage in the USA,” said Lidia Hidalgo, President of AGBESS. “We’re proud to partner with EticaAG, a company with deep roots in technical innovation, to lead the next phase of clean energy integration.”AGBESS will support CONUS and OCONUS installations across numerous state and local government municipalities, federal government civilian intel and defense agencies in support of DoD installations, critical infrastructure, and commercial operators with modular and scalable battery energy storage systems (BESS) platforms—from containerized grid-scale systems to compact indoor and outdoor cabinets—all featuring immersion-cooled (fully submerged), lithium-ion battery cells engineered to prevent fire at the source.With all government registrations completed, AGBESS is actively pursuing compliance with federal, state, and local procurement requirements prioritizing future USA-based manufacturing to strengthen domestic supply-chain resilience.EticaAG manufactures nonflammable lithium battery energy storage systems for a safer, more resilient energy future. At the core of every system is our patented LiquidShield™ immersion technology, which submerges each battery cell in a nontoxic, fire-retardant liquid. This eliminates fire propagation risk—even under thermal runaway conditions—and delivers superior thermal management for longer battery life and enhanced reliability.AGBESS is the exclusive government sales division of EticaAG and a subsidiary of AssetGenie Inc. Focused on serving federal, state, and local agencies, AGBESS delivers fire-safe BESS for mission-critical applications. With a dedicated focus on public-sector energy resilience, AGBESS bridges EticaAG’s advanced technology with the evolving needs of government infrastructure.

EticaAG Immersion Cooling Technology

