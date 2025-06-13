8th MIFFest Unveils Infinite Stories Across Borders, ASEAN Cinema on the Rise, Ti Lung Receives Lifetime Honour

Joanne Goh, President of MIFFest, Championing Global Cinema from Malaysia Official Ambassadors of MIFFest 2025 Unite to Celebrate the Spirit of Storytelling Iconic actor Ti Lung as the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award under the “Master At Work” series

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 12 June 2025, The Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) proudly announces the official programme lineup for its highly anticipated 8th edition, set to take place from 19 to 27 July 2025. Staying true to its mission as a cultural bridge between Malaysian and global cinema, this year’s MIFFest places a spotlight on bold, diverse, and impactful storytelling from around the world.

Opening and Closing Films: Framing the Festival with Emotion and Vision

Opening film: Ninavau, an emotionally resonant Malaysian feature reflecting on cultural identity and emotional heritage.

Closing film: Transamazonia, an epic international co-production spanning France, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, and Taiwan, exploring resilience, transformation, and environmental urgency.

Lifetime Achievement Tribute: MIFFest Honours Ti Lung in the “Master At Work” Series

MIFFest pays tribute to iconic actor Ti Lung with a Lifetime Achievement Award under the “Master At Work” series. As a towering figure in Asian cinema, his unforgettable performances in martial-arts and crime dramas defined an era. The festival will screen A Better Tomorrow, the John Woo classic highlighting Ti Lung’s artistry, brotherhood, loyalty, and redemption.

Reza Rahadian Receives MIFFest’s Award for Excellent Achievement in Film

MIFFest honours Indonesian actor Reza Rahadian with the Award for Excellent Achievement in Film. Known for his magnetic presence and versatile roles in Habibie & Ainun and My Stupid Boss, Reza’s enduring contributions continue to enrich Southeast Asian cinema.

Cinema Without Borders: 62 Films, 48 Countries, Infinite Stories

This year’s lineup features 62 films from 48 countries in over 43 languages—showcasing 3 World Premieres, 5 Asian Premieres, 6 Southeast Asian Premieres, and 38 Malaysian Premieres. MIFFest reaffirms its role as a champion of cross-cultural storytelling.

A-Lister Programme

Celebrating daring and visionary filmmaking, the A Lister Programme features Grande Maison Paris by Ayuko Tsukahara, a high-stakes drama set in a Parisian kitchen, and What Does That Nature Say to You by Hong Sang-soo, a minimalist poetic reflection on intimacy and art.

Malaysian Dispatch: A Reinvigorated National Spotlight

The festival reintroduces Malaysian Dispatch, highlighting the richness and future of local cinema with two homegrown films that showcase evolving voices and storytelling.

Manifesto Selection

Manifesto showcases bold, socially engaged Malaysian cinema, with From Island to Island (directed by Lau Kek Huat) and The Tides Will Decide (directed by Azim Rizal) offering powerful artistic intent.

Neon Segment

Neon champions rising voices—directors with three or fewer feature films. It includes Renoir by Japanese filmmaker Chie Hayakawa, a poetic meditation on aging, legacy, and beauty through a painter’s eyes.

Open-Air Cinema

As the sun sets, MIFFest’s Open Air Cinema invites audiences to enjoy Malaysian favourites and crowd-pleasers under the sky in a communal, nostalgic setting.

Spotlight on Indian Cinema

In celebration of Raj Kapoor’s centenary, MIFFest presents a retrospective of Awara and Bobby. Complementing this is the Lenses of Indian Women Filmmakers programme, featuring four titles—including Village Rockstars 2 by Rima Das, who also joins the jury.

Harbour of Stories: Hong Kong On Screen

This specially curated programme of five films by Hong Kong filmmakers explores themes of love, memory, language, resilience, and generational change—showing a city in motion.

MIFFest x EUFF: A Cinematic Bridge Between Continents

In collaboration with the 25th European Union Film Festival (EUFF), MIFFest will present the MIFFest x EUFF Official Selection. Featuring powerful voices from 19 European countries, this segment emphasizes cultural dialogue through cinema. It opens with Year of the Widow, followed by a thought-provoking roster of contemporary European films.

ASEAN On Screen: A Cinematic Tapestry of Southeast Asia

As part of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 and in collaboration with FINAS, this programme highlights six Southeast Asian films that reflect the region’s cultural richness. The ASEAN On Screen Summit brings together industry players—Lee Dong Ha (Train to Busan), Saville Chan, and Lee Sang-Hoon—for discussions on digital transformation and regional storytelling.

Race to Glory: Nominated Films Gear Up for a Triumphant Night at MGGA 2025

The Malaysia Golden Global Awards (MGGA) nominations include All That’s Left Of You (7 nods), My Friend An Delie (5 nods), and DJ Ahmet, Red Path, and To A Land Unknown (4 nods each). The awards take place on 26 July 2025 at ZEPP Kuala Lumpur and will be live streamed on MIFFest’s Facebook and TikTok.

Distinguished Jury Panel for International Competition

MIFFest has unveiled its jury for the final stage of the International Competition:

– Asif Kapadia (UK), filmmaker of Senna and Amy

– Diana Danielle (Malaysia), respected actress and cultural icon

– Jennifer Yu (Hong Kong), champion of emerging cinema voices

– Reza Rahadian (Indonesia), honoured actor and film influencer

– Rima Das (India), independent filmmaker with deep humanistic vision

Together, they will select the year’s most outstanding cinematic achievements.

Strengthening Ties: New Strategic Partners Join the 8th MIFFest

AirAsia joins as Airline Partner, and AirAsia Entertainment as Media Partner—supporting cultural connectivity and a forward-looking cinematic vision.

ASEAN Ecosystem Grant

A major highlight is the RM 1 million ASEAN Ecosystem Grant by True Colour Media Group (TCM), Oceanus Media Global (OMG), and Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS). Launched during MIFFest under the ASEAN On Screen banner, it offers up to 50% production support—covering equipment, virtual production, and studio access—to foster regional co productions.

Come See a Film, Come See the World at MIFFest

From 19–27 July 2025, MIFFest invites film lovers, industry professionals, and storytellers to experience a revitalized festival. With its bold selections and renewed commitment to cinematic excellence, MIFFest 2025 is set to be a landmark celebration.

For tickets, accreditation, and the full lineup, visit www.miffest.com.my. Follow MIFFest on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, for updates and behind the scenes moments.

For more information about MIFFest, please contact:

Melissa Tan

PR & Marketing Manager

melissa@jazzygroup.com

+6016 201 1107

For more information about the ASEAN Ecosystem Grant, please contact:

Jeslyn Keng

info@OceanusMedia.global

