RM1 Million ASEAN Ecosystem Grant Launched at MIFFest to Power Regional Filmmaking

OMG and TCM receive a partnership token of appreciation from Joanne Goh, President of MIFFest. Nick GC Tan, CEO of OMG, launches the RM1M ASEAN Ecosystem Grant at MIFFest.

RM1 million grant launched at MIFFest to support ASEAN filmmakers with equipment, virtual production, and studio access across the region.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of ASEAN On Screen and MIFFest 2025’s commitment to supporting Southeast Asian storytelling, True Colour Media Group (TCM), Oceanus Media Global (OMG) and Iskandar Malaysia Studios (IMS) have announced a joint RM1 million Film Equipment & Virtual Production Grant, aimed at empowering filmmakers across Malaysia, Singapore, and the broader ASEAN region.

The grant will provide selected projects with 30–50% coverage of production costs, including:

• Regional Equipment and technical services (via TCM)

• Virtual production support, digital assets, and creative consultation (via OMG)

• Studio facilities and soundstage access (via IMS, strategic studio partner)

In addition, award-winning filmmakers from MIFFest, SGIFF, and other ASEAN festivals may receive bonus production support to help transition from festival recognition to full-fledged film execution.

Discussions are also underway with financial institutions to explore financing mechanisms for the remaining production budgets — completing a true end-to-end ecosystem from concept to completion.

“This isn’t just a grant — it’s an engine for regional co-productions,” said Nick GC Tan, CEO of OMG. “By combining technology, infrastructure, and creative expertise, we’re building a bridge for ASEAN filmmakers to bring their stories to life.”

The ASEAN Ecosystem Grant underscores MIFFest’s evolving role — not only as a celebration of cinema, but as an active enabler of creative industry growth. Additional partners — including financiers, platforms, and content studios — are welcomed to join the ecosystem and expand its regional impact.

