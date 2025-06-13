Serbia working hard to meet benchmarks on its European path

Minister of European Integration Nemanja Starović said in Prague that Serbia is committed to the European path, emphasising that this is our strategic orientation that we are implementing with dedication, working to meet the benchmarks for EU membership.

