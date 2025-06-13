Complete Blood Count Device Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Blood Count Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A biting look at the market, it's revealed that the complete blood count device market size has been expanding robustly over recent years. It is projected to grow from $4.11 billion in 2024 to $4.36 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. Historically, a surge in the aging population, the rise in the incidence of infectious diseases, increased awareness of preventive healthcare, expansion of diagnostic laboratories, and public health screening programs have all contributed to this market growth.

How Does The Future Look For The Complete Blood Count Device Market?

It is poised for substantial complete blood count device market growth, projected to expand to $5.51 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.0%. The forecasted growth can be ascribed to multiple factors such as the technological advancements in hematology analyzers, integration of AI and automation in diagnostics, growing demand for point-of-care testing, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging markets, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Industry leaders should pay attention to the integration of AI for result interpretation, miniaturization for point-of-care testing, and the development of cartridge-based consumables in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24195&type=smp

But What's Fueling This Growth Trajectory In The Complete Blood Count Device Market?

It's the rising prevalence of blood disorders. Blood disorders, conditions that disrupt the production, function, or structure of blood cells, lead to impaired blood function. Lifestyle diseases, often resulting from poor diet, inactivity, and stress, give rise to conditions like anemia and clotting issues that necessitate complete blood count CBC devices, driving this market forward.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Complete Blood Count Device Market?

A stark examination of the industry reveals the key players operating in the complete blood count device market. These include Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Mindray Medical International Limited, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Horiba Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., HemoCue AB, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Erba Mannheim, Boule Diagnostics AB, Biosystems S.A., Diatron MI Zrt., Ajanta Export Industries, Labtron Equipment Ltd., Microlab Instruments Co. Pvt. Ltd., URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/complete-blood-count-device-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Complete Blood Count Device Market?

Emerging trends indicate a focus on the development of advanced products like compact hematology analyzers to offer more accurate, faster, and cost-effective solutions for point-of-care testing. As an instance, HORIBA, a Japan-based analytical and measurement technology company, launched the Yumizen H550E and H500E hematology analyzers in June 2024, integrating erythrocyte sedimentation rate ESR testing with complete blood count CBC and 5-part differential DIFF analysis.

How Is The Complete Blood Count Device Market Segmented?

Understanding the complete blood count device market requires a breakdown of the segments. This includes:

1 Device Type: Automated Blood Count Analyzers, Manual Blood Count Analyzers, Point-Of-Care Testing Devices, Hematology Analyzers

2 Test Type: White Blood Cell Count WBC Or Leukocyte Count, White Blood Cell WBC Differential Count, Red Blood Cell Count RBC Or Erythrocyte Count, Hematocrit Hct, Hemoglobin Hbg, Platelet Count, Mean Platelet Volume MPV, Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin MCH, Other Test Types

3 Technology: Impedance Technology, Laser-Based Technology, Flow Cytometry, Microscopy

4 Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales, Third-Party Distributors, Retail Pharmacies

5 End-User: Hospital, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights In The Complete Blood Count Device Market?

Regional insights reveal North America was the largest region for complete blood count device market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/self-monitoring-blood-glucose-smbg-devices-global-market-report

Blood Culture Tests Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-culture-tests-global-market-report

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blood-gas-and-electrolyte-analyzers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.