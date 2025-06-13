Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025: application for ongoing eligibility from 18 June

MACAU, June 13 - Residents of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) who have not at first instance met the eligibility requirements for the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025, can make a request to the Social Security Fund for eligibility within the period 18 June 2025 to 31 December 2028.

Applicants may invoke any of the eight reasons – as specified under the relevant Administrative Regulation – why their physical absence from Macao may be counted as them being present in Macao for administrative purposes. If – after verification and calculation – the 183-day presence requirement is deemed to be met, the financial disbursement will be granted.

Residents can use the “Macao One Account”, the Wealth Partaking Scheme website (https://www.planocp.gov.mo/), or by mail (Macao P.O. Box No. 3094) to proceed with their application. They can alternatively visit any of the five service centres to submit the application forms in person.

The five service centres are:

Integrated Services Centre (Avenida da Praia Grande, No. 762-804, China Plaza, 2/F, Macao)

Macao Government Services Centre (Rua Nova da Areia Preta, No. 52, Macao)

Central District Public Services Centre (Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, No. 5 and 7, Complexo da Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, 3/F, Macao)

Macao Government Services Centre in Islands (Rua de Coimbra, No. 225, 3/F, Taipa)

Islands District Public Services Centre - Seac Pai Van Station (Avenida de Vale das Borboletas, Complexo Comunitário de Seac Pai Van, 6/F, Coloane)

The service centres open from Monday to Friday, 09:00 to 18:00.

Starting from 18 June, the Social Security Fund will generally require approximately 10 working days to complete the review process after receiving the application documents. Subsequently, the Social Security Fund will notify applicants of the review results, and submit the list of eligible beneficiaries to the Financial Services Bureau for disbursement of funds. It is anticipated that eligible residents will receive the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025 payment via bank transfer or cheque approximately one month after being notified of their eligibility.

In addition, residents who have submitted at Government Services Centres – prior to 18 June – application documents relating to disbursement matters, will have their applications uniformly reviewed by the Social Security Fund, starting from 18 June. Should supplementary documentation be required, Social Security Fund staff will contact the applicants for follow-up.

If residents wish to seek eligibility for the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund Budget Surplus Special Allocation on the same grounds they use in their application for the Wealth Partaking Scheme, they will be exempted from having to make a separate application.

According to the Administrative Regulation of the Wealth Partaking Scheme 2025 the following eight reasons may be grounds for being considered administratively present in Macao for the 183-day qualifying period necessary for the relevant cash disbursements:

1. Attendance at tertiary education courses accredited by relevant local authorities;

2. Hospitalisation;

3. Residence on the Chinese mainland and being aged 65 or above, or residing on the Chinese mainland for health reasons and aged below 65;

4. Work outside Macao for an employer registered with the Social Security Fund;

5. Work outside Macao in order to bear the main living expenses of family members residing in Macao;

6. Performance of public service duties;

7. Residence, work or attendance in relation to locally-accredited tertiary or non-tertiary education courses in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin;

8. Work in Chinese mainland cities that form part of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Any enquiries can be made by telephone to +853 2822 5000.