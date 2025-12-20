CE: Advancing development as a great country while also striving for greater achievements by Macao

MACAU, December 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today stressed the need closely to adhere to President Xi Jinping’s important instructions. This is in order to align Macao further with national development strategies; draw up and implement better policies for the Third Five-Year Plan for Social and Economic Development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR); embark on a new journey of building a great country and advance national rejuvenation; and strive for greater achievements for Macao.

The Chief Executive made the remarks during a reception to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. The reception was held by the MSAR Government and took place at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex.

In his speech, Mr Sam said a new blueprint of national development has been drawn up at the fourth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. The central authorities have formulated in the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, key strategic deployments for the development of Macao. Such a path offers new and broad opportunities, as well as policy impetus, for the development of the MSAR.

Mr Sam mentioned in his speech his recent duty visit to Beijing. There, he reported to President Xi, who gave full recognition to the fresh achievements made jointly by the MSAR Government and all sectors across society. President Xi also offered his encouragement and guidance.

President Xi attaches great importance to, and has high hopes for, Macao. He strongly emphasises that the MSAR Government needs proactively to: align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; uphold and improve the principle of the executive-led system; solidly promote the development of appropriate economic diversification; and continuously improve governance efficiency; as well as to integrate better into, and contribute to, national development. These values have become a solid foundation and the basis for unwavering confidence and strength in the pragmatic advancing of Macao’s development currently, and in the near future.

The MSAR Government must unite and lead all sectors across society in order diligently to study and comprehend – as well as resolutely implement – the important instructions of President Xi and the major strategic decisions made by the central authorities. Macao must uphold the value of integrity, innovate, and strive in unanimity, to break new ground for the high-quality development of the “One country, two systems” principle.

In 2025, the MSAR Government has united all sectors of society to follow thoroughly the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches upon his inspection of Macao. By following the guidelines outlined by President Xi – namely the “Three Aspirations” for the future development of the MSAR, the “Four Expectations” for the officials of the executive, legislative and judicial organs; and the “Four Hopes” for the current-term MSAR Government – the MSAR has proactively consolidated all favourable resources, overcome all difficulties and challenges, and pressed ahead with various projects to realise new achievements.

In the face of challenges in a world undergoing changes unseen in a century, Mr Sam said there was a need to have firm determination, liberate one’s thoughts, advance with the times, stay committed to reform, and proactively recognise, respond to and seek change, as a way to break new ground amidst the current landscape.

Mr Sam said Macao should stay committed to the fundamental thinking of being “mindful of potential danger in times of peace”; and bear in mind at all times that safeguarding national security is the first principle. Security is the premise for development, and development is the cornerstone of security. It is necessary to uphold strong defence of national sovereignty, security and development interests, fully implement the principle of “patriots administering Macao”, and consolidate the foundation of patriotism for the country and for Macao.

Macao will firmly and resolutely accelerate administrative reform, build a modernised legal system, solidify the fundamentals of primary governance, fully enhance governance capacity at local level, and build a service-orientated government that demonstrates “integrity, efficiency and proactiveness”.

The Chief Executive stressed the need for unwavering focus and perseverance to overcome challenges and break new ground. Macao will work to ensure the effective implementation of the plans for appropriate economic diversification; intensify policy support and capital investment for the establishment of the government-led industrial and guidance funds; progressively accelerate the four major construction projects; and promote economic diversification to yield tangible breakthroughs.

It is also necessary to bear in mind the “three benchmarks” as Macao’s fundamental goal, accurately grasp the strategic positioning of “Macao + Hengqin” and pragmatically expedite the construction of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, he said.

The MSAR Government must work harder to attract the best minds to Macao. This is not only to draw international high-calibre talent, but also to convince that Macao truly becomes a hub for the free flow of innovative ideas and talent drawn both from the immediate community, and from across the globe, the Chief Executive stated.

The fundamental objective of development is to ensure citizens’ well-being and prosperity, said Mr Sam. Macao is doing its best to deliver practical benefits to the public by paying attention to their daily necessities. In the coming year, targeted policies will be rolled out in order to highlight the people-oriented principle in governance. Macao will concentrate on the protection of its residents’ employment opportunities and rights, improve social security and welfare services, and refine housing policies and distribution of medical resources, in order to satisfy people’s desire for stability and contentment. The MSAR Government will accelerate the building of a ‘smart’ and liveable city by ensuring smoother flow of traffic, and greater convenience in everyday life. All these efforts are made to realise the public’s yearning for a high quality of life.

Macao will consistently create conditions and provide platforms for young people to showcase their talents, and help them achieve their personal dreams in the development of Macao. This will help Macao’s integration into, and contribution to, national development.

Mr Sam called for concerted effort to build a Macao with more efficient governance, sounder democracy and rule of law, a more dynamic economy, more prominence for the charm of its culture, greater refinement in social governance, and better public welfare services.

Approximately 1,000 guests attended today’s reception for the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR. They included: Vice Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Mr Ho Hau Wa; the Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; former chief executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng; the Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Macao Garrison, Mr Yu Changjiang; the President of the Legislative Assembly, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; members of the Executive Council and of the Legislative Assembly; MSAR Government principal officials; Macao’s delegates to the National People’s Congress, and to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; and people from across the community.

In the morning, the Chief Executive and approximately 550 guests attended a flag-raising ceremony held at Golden Lotus Square, to mark the 26th anniversary of the establishment of the MSAR.