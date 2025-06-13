Slovenia Earns 9 Michelin Stars This Year: Hiša Franko Retains Three Stars, Milka Receives Two; A New Green Star for Hotel Plesnik; Three New Special Awards Introduced

SLOVENIA, June 13 - The prestigious Michelin Guide, the most influential brand in the culinary world, has for the sixth consecutive year highlighted the best Slovenian restaurants, reaffirming the outstanding quality, sustainability, and diversity of Slovenia’s culinary scene. The MICHELIN Guide Slovenia 2025 includes 72 restaurants, nine more than last year. Twelve Michelin stars shine on the Slovenian map this year.

Hiša Franko, led by chef Ana Roš, has once again retained the highest distinction of three Michelin stars. Restaurant Milka, with chef David Žefran, has also retained two stars, while seven other restaurants each earned one Michelin star. For the first time, the Michelin Guide also awarded three special distinctions in Slovenia: the Young Chef Award, Service Award, and Sommelier Award – placing Slovenia alongside the world’s top culinary nations. Also noteworthy is the recognition of exceptional value for money: twelve restaurants received the Bib Gourmand designation. The Green Michelin Star, which highlights commitment to sustainability and responsible gastronomy—values that make Slovenia stand out globally – was awarded to nine restaurants, including Hotel Plesnik, which received this distinction for the first time.

Hiša Franko with Ana Roš remains at the pinnacle of world gastronomy also in 2025: The MICHELIN Guide Slovenia has once again awarded it with three Michelin stars and a Green Star for sustainability.

The achievement of Ana Roš and Hiša Franko is significant both regionally and globally. Today, Hiša Franko is one of only 153 restaurants worldwide (140 at the time of the announcement) to hold three Michelin stars. It is also among just 37 restaurants (previously 32) that hold the combination of three stars and a Green Michelin Star. Ana Roš is the eighth female chef in the world to earn three stars, and one of only two women worldwide to hold this unique combination of accolades.

Other Slovenian restaurants also achieved exceptional results. For the third consecutive year, Restaurant Milka, with chef David Žefran, retained its two-star status.

Seven restaurants earned one Michelin star, impressing Michelin’s inspectors:

COB – Chef Filip Matjaž

Dam – Chef Uroš Fakuč

Gostilna pri Lojzetu – Chef Tomaž Kavčič

Grič – Chef Luka Košir

Hiša Denk – Chef Gregor Vračko

Hiša Linhart – Chef Uroš Štefelin

Pavus – Chef Marko Pavčnik

Michelin’s New Special Awards in Slovenia

For the first time, the MICHELIN Guide Slovenia introduced three special awards:

Young Chef Award: Awarded to Filip Matjaž (COB) for representing a young culinary talent shaping the future of Slovenian cuisine.

Awarded to for representing a young culinary talent shaping the future of Slovenian cuisine. Sommelier Award: Awarded to Anže Kristan (Gostilna pri Lojzetu) for his deep wine knowledge, harmony of flavours, and personal approach that creates an experience beyond traditional service.

Awarded to for his deep wine knowledge, harmony of flavours, and personal approach that creates an experience beyond traditional service. Service Award: Awarded to Jan Sinčič (Salicornia) for his kindness and warm, relaxed hospitality that “truly makes guests feel at home,” as Michelin noted.

Green Michelin Stars – Sustainability Recognized

Nine Slovenian restaurants now proudly hold a Green Michelin Star. Newly awarded this year is the restaurant at Hotel Plesnik, led by chefs Janez Bratovž and Tom Čopar.

Other recipients of the Green Star include:

Galerija okusov – Chef Marko Magajne

Gostilna Krištof – Chef Uroš Gorjanc

Gostilna Repovž – Chef Grega Repovž

Grič – Chef Luka Košir

Hiša Franko – Chef Ana Roš

Hiša Linhart – Chef Uroš Štefelin

Gostilna Mahorčič – Chef Ksenija Krajšek Mahor

Špacapanova hiša – Chef Ago Špacapan

Bib Gourmand: Excellent Value for Money

This year, 12 Slovenian restaurants earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, which Michelin awards for outstanding quality at moderate prices. New recipients include:

Previously awarded restaurants:

Gostilna in vinoteka Faladur

Gostilna Rajh

Gostilnica Ruj

Restaurant Jožef

Kodila

Lalu Bistro

Gostilna Mahorčič

Restaurant Majerca

Restaurant Triangel

The 2025 MICHELIN Guide features 72 Slovenian restaurants, with 51 establishments in the Selected Category, including 9 new additions:

Dveri Pax

Grad Štanjel Restaurant & Lounge

Hiša Raduha

Jaz by Ana Roš

Old Cellar Bled

Plesnik

Salicornia

TaBar

The Restaurant

Matjaž Han, Minister of the Economy, Tourism, and Sport: “I’m extremely proud that Slovenia is, for the sixth consecutive year, among countries featured in the Michelin Guide. This is a result of teamwork, strategic investment, and a deep respect for local food, sustainability, and hospitality—qualities that our visitors recognize as defining features of Slovenian tourism. Each additional star increases Slovenia’s global visibility as a premium destination and inspires young professionals pursuing careers in hospitality.”

Dubravka Kalin, Director General of the Tourism Directorate: “We see that more and more tourists choose Slovenia specifically for its top-quality cuisine and creative chefs who use locally sourced ingredients to create flavor harmony. They base their creativity on the local environment and modern trends to craft authentic dishes that can’t be experienced anywhere else. This added value satisfies even the most demanding guests.”

MSc. Maja Pak Olaj, Director of the Slovenian Tourist Board: “Michelin’s recognition confirms that Slovenia stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Europe’s top culinary destinations. Six years ago, we made a strategic decision to invest in gastronomy by entering the world’s most influential culinary guides. Since then, the number of Slovenian restaurants featured has increased by nearly 40%. Today, 72 restaurants from all over Slovenia are included. This collaboration has enhanced our reputation, improved culinary quality, and highlighted Slovenia as a destination of unforgettable gastronomic experiences. Special congratulations to Ana Roš and the Hiša Franko team for earning three stars and a Green Star. The new Young Chef, Sommelier, and Service Awards show that Slovenia excels not only in cuisine but in all aspects of the gastronomic experience. With nine Green Stars, we again prove that excellence and sustainability go hand in hand. The Slovenian Tourist Board will continue to promote these exceptional culinary stories and ensure Slovenia remains known for unforgettable, top experiences.”

Source: Slovenian Tourist Board