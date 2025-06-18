Directional Audio Technology Brings Targeted Sound to Public Communication Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new generation of sound technology is quietly reshaping how information is delivered in busy public spaces. Ultrasonic directional audio—once confined to research labs and specialty exhibitions—is now emerging as a practical tool in transportation hubs, retail centers, and smart kiosks, offering a more private and controlled alternative to traditional loudspeakers.At its core, the technology relies on high-frequency sound waves to deliver audio only to specific zones, leaving surrounding areas virtually silent. Engineers and designers are increasingly turning to this method to address challenges related to ambient noise, overlapping messages, and user privacy."Traditional speaker systems can lead to sound spillover, especially in multi-terminal or open-plan environments," said Gu, Senior Acoustic Engineer at Audfly Technology, one of several firms developing commercial ultrasonic directional sound technology. “By using directional sound, we can limit audio to a very precise area—like a kiosk or display screen—without disturbing nearby users.”Applications are growing across sectors. In transit terminals, directional audio is being embedded into digital signage and ticketing systems to deliver gate changes or safety messages directly to those in front of a screen. In retail, product information or promotions can be conveyed discreetly to shoppers viewing specific displays, without adding to ambient store noise.Audfly’s directional sound modules, for instance, have been integrated into public-facing systems in airports and corporate lobbies. Their compact design allows them to be mounted inside interactive displays and kiosks, part of a broader trend toward modular, context-aware communication tools.Analysts say this shift reflects a growing interest in multisensory experience design—particularly in settings where visual and auditory cues need to work in tandem without interfering with the environment. The ability to control sound spatially is being viewed as an important asset in crowded or acoustically complex spaces. Focused audio is no longer just a novelty,” said Gu. “It’s becoming part of the infrastructure conversation—especially where user attention is fragmented and privacy is valued.”About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screentechnology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.As cities and commercial operators continue to modernize public environments, directional sound may play a growing role in how spaces are designed, not just for visibility, but for how they are heard.

