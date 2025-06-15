Draper TV Launches Nationally

A New Kind of Broadcast Platform for the New Economy

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Draper TV, the revolutionary new media network at the intersection ofinnovation, investment, and impact, officially launches the week of June 9, 2025. It will deliverdaily programming that empowers viewers to understand and participate in the forces shapingour future.Founded by legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper, Draper TV is the world’s first broadcastnetwork dedicated to entrepreneurship, exponential technologies, and decentralized finance.The channel will be available across major FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) platforms, reachingmillions of households globally.“Draper TV is more than just a channel — it’s a movement,” said Tim Draper, Founder ofDraper TV. “Our mission is to democratize access to bold ideas, spotlight founders who arechanging the world, and help audiences participate in the next generation of wealth creation.”Original Programming Highlights● Meet The Drapers – Now in its eighth season, the flagship program features live,on-camera founder pitches to investors, audience participation, and a $1M cash prize.● Can't Be Done Podcast – Join Boost VC’s Founder & Managing Director, Adam Draper,to learn about emerging tech from the leading figures in the industry.● Draper Decentralized – Daily news coverage on the future of money, AI, Web3, andfreedom, hosted by Tim Draper’s AI-powered Digital Twin, a state-of-the-art generativeAI technology that drives 24/7 news and content delivery across formats and languages.● Talk With Tim – Seasoned investor Tim Draper shares his perspectives and insights ona range of subjects, from AI and Bitcoin to the most pressing global entrepreneurialtrends.Other programs include Startup Playbook, We're Training Heroes, Mindset of a VentureCapitalist, Draper University, Startup Sounds, Draper House Community, Business Rockstars,and AI Anchors and Digital TwinsDraper TV was developed in partnership with DeFiance Media, powered by a suite of AIcontent technologies, creating one of the decade’s most scalable and intelligent mediaplatforms. In a world saturated with traditional finance and political coverage, Draper TV offersan inspiring alternative — telling the stories of the builders, disruptors, and visionaries, ostensiblyPowering the new economy.About Tim DraperTim Draper is the founder of Draper Associates, DFJ, and the Draper Venture Network, a globalnetwork of venture capital funds. He invested in Baidu, Tesla, Skype, SpaceX, Twitch, Hotmail,Focus Media, Robinhood, Athenahealth, Box, Cruise Automation, Carta, Planet, PTC, and 15other unicorns at the seed stage.Draper is a supporter and champion for entrepreneurs everywhere and is a leadingspokesperson for Bitcoin, Blockchain, ICOs, and cryptocurrencies, having won the Bitcoin U.S.Marshall’s auction in 2014 invested in over 50 crypto companies, and led investments inCoinbase, Ledger, Tezos, and Bancor, among many others.Media Inquiries and PartnershipsRichard LaermerRLM PRdraper@rlmpr.com

