Draper TV Launches Nationally
A New Kind of Broadcast Platform for the New EconomySINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Draper TV, the revolutionary new media network at the intersection of
innovation, investment, and impact, officially launches the week of June 9, 2025. It will deliver
daily programming that empowers viewers to understand and participate in the forces shaping
our future.
Founded by legendary venture capitalist Tim Draper, Draper TV is the world’s first broadcast
network dedicated to entrepreneurship, exponential technologies, and decentralized finance.
The channel will be available across major FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) platforms, reaching
millions of households globally.
“Draper TV is more than just a channel — it’s a movement,” said Tim Draper, Founder of
Draper TV. “Our mission is to democratize access to bold ideas, spotlight founders who are
changing the world, and help audiences participate in the next generation of wealth creation.”
Original Programming Highlights
● Meet The Drapers – Now in its eighth season, the flagship program features live,
on-camera founder pitches to investors, audience participation, and a $1M cash prize.
● Can't Be Done Podcast – Join Boost VC’s Founder & Managing Director, Adam Draper,
to learn about emerging tech from the leading figures in the industry.
● Draper Decentralized – Daily news coverage on the future of money, AI, Web3, and
freedom, hosted by Tim Draper’s AI-powered Digital Twin, a state-of-the-art generative
AI technology that drives 24/7 news and content delivery across formats and languages.
● Talk With Tim – Seasoned investor Tim Draper shares his perspectives and insights on
a range of subjects, from AI and Bitcoin to the most pressing global entrepreneurial
trends.
Other programs include Startup Playbook, We're Training Heroes, Mindset of a Venture
Capitalist, Draper University, Startup Sounds, Draper House Community, Business Rockstars,
and AI Anchors and Digital Twins
Draper TV was developed in partnership with DeFiance Media, powered by a suite of AI
content technologies, creating one of the decade’s most scalable and intelligent media
platforms. In a world saturated with traditional finance and political coverage, Draper TV offers
an inspiring alternative — telling the stories of the builders, disruptors, and visionaries, ostensibly
Powering the new economy.
About Tim Draper
Tim Draper is the founder of Draper Associates, DFJ, and the Draper Venture Network, a global
network of venture capital funds. He invested in Baidu, Tesla, Skype, SpaceX, Twitch, Hotmail,
Focus Media, Robinhood, Athenahealth, Box, Cruise Automation, Carta, Planet, PTC, and 15
other unicorns at the seed stage.
Draper is a supporter and champion for entrepreneurs everywhere and is a leading
spokesperson for Bitcoin, Blockchain, ICOs, and cryptocurrencies, having won the Bitcoin U.S.
Marshall’s auction in 2014 invested in over 50 crypto companies, and led investments in
Coinbase, Ledger, Tezos, and Bancor, among many others.
