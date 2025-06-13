BENTLEY HOME 2025 OUTDOOR COLLECTION

Bentley Home_

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solstice Redefined: The Power of Color

Bentley Home continues to redefine the outdoor living experience with Solstice, a collection where design and craftsmanship merge to create a timeless expression of elegance in open-air spaces. In 2025, Solstice evolves once more, embracing the power of color to further enrich its presence in sophisticated outdoor settings. The iconic Matrix grille, a defining feature of the collection, takes on a new expressive dimension, now available in two refined lacquered finishes: Forest Green and Burnt Orange. These deep, nature-inspired tones, creates a dialogue between architectural precision and organic fluidity. The new Solstice palette made its debut at Palazzo Chiesa during the Milan Design Week, within the courtyard, where the collection’s signature sofa, armchair, sunbed, and coffee tables have been showcased in their updated chromatic interpretations. Here, the interaction between natural light and the new lacquered finishes in Forest Green and Burnt Orange enhanced the depth and richness of the colors, further emphasizing the intricate craftsmanship that defines Bentley Home’s outdoor vision. With the introduction of Forest Green and Burnt Orange, Bentley Home extends its tailored luxury philosophy into the outdoors, offering a palette that is both bold and sophisticated, perfectly in tune with the contemporary vision of open-air elegance.

The Hyde Picnic Capsule: A Celebration of Craftsmanship and Elegance

A picnic is more than just a moment of pause—it is an experience of refined elegance, an opportunity to celebrate the pleasure of travel and conviviality with the highest level of comfort. The Bentley Home Hyde picnic set embodies this spirit, transforming every outdoor gathering into a timeless luxury experience. True to Bentley Home’s commitment to heritage craftsmanship, the Hyde picnic set is produced in an historic Tuscan manufactory, where each piece is meticulously crafted using three thousand hand-knotted threads, forming an intricate Diamond pattern. The cotton yarn, sourced from recycled premium fabrics, is intricately woven in a combination of raw and waxed tones, creating a sophisticated interplay of texture and depth, perfectly coordinated with the leather upholstery of the set. The Hyde picnic set is composed of three pieces—a basket, a double bottle holder, and a single bottle holder—designed to elevate open-air dining through exceptional materials and impeccable craftsmanship. Available in two refined leather finishes: Forest Green and Rust, it seamlessly aligns with the Solstice collection’s chromatic language, reinforcing its synergy with Bentley’s vision of outdoor luxury. Inside the Hyde basket, a curated selection of bespoke accessories enhances the experience: four Italian linen napkins, featuring a refined hand-embroidered blanket stitch in a choice of Forest Green or Rust; four Murano glass champagne flutes with a Bentley logo on the base; two handcrafted cutlery cases, four 16cm Desmond plates, and four porcelain coffee cups—each element reflecting Bentley Home’s commitment to sophistication and functional beauty. The Desmond plates, crafted from a newly introduced material—enameled copper— represent an extraordinary fusion of tradition and innovation. Enameled copperwork, an art du feu dating back to antiquity, demands exceptional expertise. The process begins with a fusion of glass powder and metal oxides, which, when applied to copper and fired at 850°C, creates a vitreous, textured finish. The enamel’s reactions vary by color, requiring precise mastery of oxidation effects and multiple firings to achieve depth and contrast. Inspired by the Sialk archaeological site, where some of the oldest traces of copper smelting were discovered, each 16 cm dish is a unique piece, blending pigment fusion with the raw essence of metal. Designed for those who appreciate distinction, the Bentley Home picnic set is more than just an accessory—it is a travel companion, reflecting a sophisticated lifestyle where every moment becomes an opportunity to experience luxury in its purest form. With Bentley Home, even a picnic becomes an exclusive experience, where design meets emotion, transforming every outdoor moment into an unforgettable memory.

Cove Basket: A Statement of Versatile Elegance

A perfect balance of elegance and functionality, art and practicality, the Cove basket embodies the refined luxury of Bentley Home. Designed with the signature Bentley diamond motif, it pays tribute to exquisite craftsmanship, enhanced by precious materials and impeccable detailing. More than just an accessory, the Cove basket is a versatile design piece, seamlessly integrating into sophisticated interiors. Whether adorning an elegant living room, holding

magazines and accessories on a luxury yacht, or enhancing an outdoor space, it brings a touch of understated refinement to any setting.

Its material combinations elevate its presence, blending rich textures and elegant contrasts. Marron Glacé & Black creates a bold, sophisticated statement, with deep black leather interiors and a Sunny Diamond Solid Black lining. Stone & Praline, with its warm, refined tones, enhances the piece’s timeless appeal through praline-colored interiors and subtle detailing. For a more contemporary expression, Slate & Stone pairs soft neutral shades with light interiors, accentuated by Sunny Diamond Blue highlights. With the 2025 outdoor collection, Bentley Home further extends its philosophy of tailored luxury, ensuring that every space—indoors or out—becomes a seamless expression of design, craftsmanship, and exclusivity.

