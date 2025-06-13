Global Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market To Reach $3.60 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 12.0%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Aimovig Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The offshore wind turbine installation vessel market size has catapulted in growth over the last few years. The market is projected to leap from $2.04 billion in 2024 to $2.29 billion in 2025, marking a commendable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. This spry growth owes its trajectory to several factors - the surge in deepwater wind projects, increased investments from utilities, OEM-led demand uplifts, robust government backing for renewables, and well-strategized logistical and port infrastructure development.

What Will The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Look Like In The Coming Years?

In the imminent years, the offshore wind turbine installation vessel market size is predicted to record swift growth, increasing to $3.60 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0%. This growth could be attributed to increasing support for sustainable energy sources, rising private sector investments, advancements in offshore wind capacities, the rise in floating wind farms, and blossoming collaborations between private entities and governments. Noteworthy trends in the forecast period will encapsulate floating WTIV designs, innovations in hydrogen and hybrid propulsion systems, assimilation of digital twin technologies, noise and vibration minimization techniques, as well as integrated energy storage systems.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23776&type=smp

How Are Investments In Renewable Infrastructure Impacting The Growth Of The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market?

Investments in renewable infrastructure play a protagonist role in driving the growth of the offshore wind turbine installation vessel market. This infrastructure envisions the consolidated framework of physical systems aiding the generation, storage, transmission, and distribution of energy from renewable sources. The escalation of investments in renewable infrastructure springs from the collective urgency to reduce carbon emissions and champion long-term energy security. Offshore wind turbine installation vessels support this infrastructure by facilitating the efficient transport, assembly, and installation of large wind turbines offshore. This support accelerates offshore wind farm development and boosts clean energy capacities.

Who Are The Leaders Driving The Growth In The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market?

Key players influencing the offshore wind turbine installation vessel market are COSCO SHIPPING, Ørsted A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Wärtsilä Corporation, Keppel Corporation Limited, Subsea 7 S.A., Aker Solutions ASA, Jan De Nul Group, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Deme Group, Van Oord, Lamprell Energy Ltd, Sapura Energy Berhad, Seajacks International Ltd., Pella Sietas GmbH, MPI-Offshore, A-2-Sea Solutions Limited, Fred. Olsen Windcarrier AS, Ulstein Group ASA, Swire Blue Ocean A/S.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-wind-turbine-installation-vessel-global-market-report

Where Is The Wind Of Technological Advancement Blowing In The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market?

The offshore wind turbine installation vessel market is witnessing major companies concentrating on technological advancements, such as hybrid drivetrain technology. These efforts aim to substantially decrease emissions per installed megawatt of offshore wind capacity while enhancing fuel efficiency and operational performance in challenging marine conditions.

How Is The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Segmented?

The offshore wind turbine installation vessel market report covers key segments including:

1 By Type: Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessels, Normal Jack-Up Vessels, Heavy Lift Vessels, Other Types

2 By Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

3 By Method: Bottom-Fixed Installation, Floating Installation, Shared Installation

4 By Application: Offshore Wind Farm Installation, Maintenance And Repair, Other Applications

5 By End-User: Utility, Private, Government, Other End-users

Meanwhile, the sub-segments include:

1 By Self-Propelled Jack-Up Vessels: Autonomous Self-Propelled Vessels, Conventional Self-Propelled Vessels

2 By Normal Jack-Up Vessels: Standard Jack-Up Vessels, Enhanced Stability Jack-Up Vessels

3 By Heavy Lift Vessels: Crane-Lift Heavy Lift Vessels, Lift-and-Carry Heavy Lift Vessels

4 By Other Types: Floating Crane Vessels, Semi-Submersible Vessels, Wind Turbine Installation Barges

What Are The Regional Insights In The Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market?

In 2024, Europe emerged as the dominant region in the offshore wind turbine installation vessel market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Offshore Support Vessel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-support-vessel-global-market-report

Vessel Traffic Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vessel-traffic-management-global-market-report

Offshore Patrol Vessel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/offshore-patrol-vessel-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With more than 15000+ reports published so far from 27 industries, encompassing more than 60 geographies, The Business Research Company has earned a reputation for comprehensively data-rich research and insights. With the power of over 1,500,000 datasets, along with the collective resonance of in-depth secondary research, and the unique insights from industry leaders, you can gather the information you need to stay ahead in the marketplace.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.