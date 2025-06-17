HeadSpin Secures SOC 2® Type II and SOC 3® Compliance—Raising the Bar for Trust and Transparency

HeadSpin completes SOC 2® Type II and SOC 3® audits, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security, data protection, and operational transparency.

Achieving both SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 compliance reinforces our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in cloud testing and infrastructure integrity” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeadSpin , the industry-leading platform for real device cloud testing and performance optimization, today announced the successful completion of its annual SOC 2Type II audit and the attainment of SOC 3compliance. The independent assessments, conducted by Coalfire, confirm HeadSpin’s continued alignment with the AICPA’s Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality.The SOC 2Type II audit validated the effectiveness of HeadSpin’s internal controls and security practices across all relevant domains. A few minor exceptions were noted in areas related to employee onboarding, role documentation, and performance appraisals, which were attributed to transitional adjustments following the company’s acquisition by Partner One in June 2024. These exceptions did not impact any customer-facing systems or data, and enhanced processes are already in place to address them.The SOC 3report provides a high-level summary of these controls and further demonstrates HeadSpin’s ongoing commitment to transparency and operational excellence. The SOC 2 and SOC 3 reports are available upon request to customers and partners. For access to the report or more information, please contact your HeadSpin Customer Success Manager or email marketing@headspin.io.About HeadSpin:HeadSpin, a PartnerOne portfolio company, is an AI-powered platform for testing, monitoring, and optimizing mobile apps and networks. Its machine-learning technology helps companies easily identify performance issues and deliver optimal digital experiences.

