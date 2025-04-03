HeadSpin Launches ‘CloudTest PRO’ – The Ultimate Platform for Advanced Functional Testing and Deep Performance Insights

Performance is often overlooked before software release, but it significantly affects user experience. We’re solving this by enabling devs to track all essential KPIs alongside their functional tests.” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeadSpin , a leader in AI-driven testing, today announced the launch of CloudTest Pro , an advanced real-device testing platform built to help enterprises deliver high-quality digital experiences with actionable functional testing and deep performance insights.Delivering seamless user experiences requires businesses to optimize their applications across various devices, networks, and real-world conditions. This requires functional testing, continuous monitoring, and performance insights to address potential issues proactively.CloudTest Pro enables businesses to do this by providing a unified platform for comprehensive testing and monitoring. At its core, CloudTest Pro supports over 130+ standard and custom KPIs, enabling teams to measure and optimize application performance effectively.Furthermore, each and every test is executed on real devices - iOS, Android, tablets, PoS systems, OTT devices, Smart TVs, and web browsers, with flexible deployment options including dedicated cloud, on-premise, and air-gapped environments. It seamlessly integrates with 60+ automation frameworks and offers manual and automated testing capabilities enhanced by built-in tools like Appium Inspector and Mini Remote for gesture support.CloudTest Pro’s advanced functionality is further strengthened by three dedicated add-ons. Experience+ provides insights on page load time, response time, and more. Performance+ tracks network and device KPIs such as throughput, download speed, CPU, and memory usage. Media+ enables audio and video quality analysis using industry-standard models like UVQ, VMAF, and VMOS (developed in-house).The platform’s intuitive waterfall UI, AI-powered issue cards, and Grafana dashboards empower teams to identify performance bottlenecks and make data-driven decisions quickly. Additionally, CloudTest PRO includes three weeks of expert support to help teams integrate KPIs, customize dashboards, and maximize their testing outcomes.CloudTest PRO is purpose-built for enterprises seeking scalable, high-accuracy, real-device functional testing paired with deep performance intelligence.Stop Spinning. Start Testing with HeadSpin!Visit: https://www.headspin.io/cloudtest-pro About HeadSpin:HeadSpin, a PartnerOne portfolio company, is an AI-powered platform for testing, monitoring, and optimizing mobile apps and networks. Its machine-learning technology helps companies easily identify performance issues and deliver optimal digital experiences.

