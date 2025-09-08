HeadSpin Rolls Out Powerful Test Execution Management (TEM) - Now Smarter, Faster, and More Flexible Than Ever

HeadSpin TEM runs native tests in the cloud with speed, precision & control—offering one‑click runs, instant insights & deep performance analytics.

Instant targeted testing is now a business edge. TEM helps customers ship faster, adapt quickly, and stay competitive in today’s digital market” — Eric Hatton, CEO at HeadSpin

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeadSpin today announced the rollout of its Test Execution Management (TEM), transforming the way teams run, track, and analyze native test suites on the HeadSpin cloud. With further enhancements, TEM delivers faster test initiation, greater control, and improved visibility - enabling teams to optimize and validate applications faster than ever before.Take Native Test Execution to the Next Level with HeadSpinWith HeadSpin, native test execution becomes more efficient and flexible than ever before. Traditionally, running tests meant executing the entire suite, but now you can save time and accelerate feedback loops by running only what you need. By simply providing the correct framework-specific test identifier, individual targeted test cases can be executed without the overhead of the full suite.Managing applications and test runners is simplified through the HeadSpin App Management Hub, where you can upload your main application and test runners, associating them with unique app IDs for easy organization. For even faster setup, new test runners can be added directly through the intuitive GUI, making the process seamless and efficient.Test execution itself is effortless, whether you need to launch complete suites or select individual tests. With asynchronous, queue-based execution, workflows remain smooth even during peak demand. Once executed, results and performance data are available instantly, enabling teams to make quick, informed decisions without delay.Beyond functional outcomes, HeadSpin enhances visibility by pairing execution with session captures, allowing you to track build-over-build changes and access actionable performance metrics. You can also download the complete App-Test Script Bundle metadata instantly, accelerating analysis and reporting.Finally, HeadSpin ensures compatibility with popular frameworks like XCUITest and Flutter for iOS, with broader framework coverage continuously expanding to meet diverse testing needs.Why It MattersThe new TEM not only streamlines native test execution, but also consolidates functional, performance, and operational metrics in one place. This means faster feedback loops, greater test coverage without additional setup overhead, and deeper performance insights through HeadSpin’s analytics and session captures.The enhanced Test Execution Management is now available for all HeadSpin customers!Book a demo today and start experiencing its benefits right away, completely free.For more information, visit: https://www.headspin.io/ About HeadSpinHeadSpin, a PartnerOne portfolio company, provides AI-powered mobile testing, monitoring, and performance optimization. Its machine-learning infrastructure enables enterprises to identify performance and quality issues across real-world devices and networks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.