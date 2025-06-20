Ed Bazel Adds Gold COVR Visionary Award to Growing List of Music Honors

Ed Bazel is up for several new awards, including Musician of the Year. The Coalition of Visionary Resources Names The River of Calm - Music To Soothe Your Soul™ Headphones For Chemotherapy as the Gold winner in the Visionary Product category. The award-winning team of Ed Bazel and Alex Carter at Abbey Road Studios. Ed Bazel's multi-award-winning album series The London Sessions, recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Ed Bazel is the Global Brand Ambassador for Pearl River Piano Group's line of Kayserburg Pianos for Artists.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) announced that The River of Calm - Music To Soothe Your Soul™ Headphones For Chemotherapy took the GOLD Medal in the Visionary Product category of this year’s esteemed COVR Visionary Awards . COVR is the trade association for the Mind Body Spirit marketplace, and their Visionary Awards are reserved for outstanding individuals, companies, and products. Visit http://theriverofcalm.com/ The River of Calm radio network is owned by acclaimed contemporary pianist and composer Ed Bazel , who founded the network on the belief that music can heal, soothe, and inspire others around the world. The platform established the Headphones for Chemotherapy project to provide soothing music to chemotherapy patients in clinics. Bazel and his team remain devoted to The River of Calm’s mission by providing calming music, live streaming concerts, helpful articles about wellness, and the headphones project, which provides headphones filled with the music from The River of Calm and donate them to chemotherapy centers nationwide.In Bazel’s words, “Music transcends language and touches our souls.”Beyond his philanthropic and entrepreneurial pursuits, Bazel has received numerous accolades for his work as an artist, composer, pianist and producer in 2024-25, particularly for his recent releases The London Sessions: New Perspectives from Studio 2 (LS2) and The Christmas Sessions: Seasons Greetings from Studio 2, both pristinely-recorded at Abbey Road Studios and also available in immersive audio format.The albums have been recognized by the:- HiMAs- InterContinental Music Awards- the World Entertainment Awards- the Clouzine International Music Awards- New Age Notes Radio- the Global Music Awards- The Anthem Awards- The LIT Music Awards“A Beautiful Life” and “Beautiful Tonight,” LS2's sixth and tenth tracks respectively, were spotlighted by these organizations, and, the album is currently nominated for an Album of the Year award by SoloPiano.com. The Christmas Sessions: Seasons Greetings from Studio 2 won Best Album and Best Christmas Album at the 2025 LIT Music Awards. Ed Bazel is also nominated by the Elite Music Awards and the Josie Awards for a "Musician of the Year" honor. Enjoy the music on the platform of your choice: https://hypeddit.com/edbazel/newperspectives Bazel also composes for film and TV, including for the film Heart of Discovery, which has won 17 awards to date. The film's director, Kassi Crews, commented on their collaboration, "Ed Bazel’s music is another character in every story we tell. His uber professionalism is unmatched while his music and piano playing are beyond compare!" This film and others featuring Bazel's music scores can be enjoyed at https://www.youtube.com/@crewsmedia Amidst this critical acclaim and a growing list of honors, Bazel’s work continues to connect deeply with global audiences seeking moments of peace, romance, and reflection. His forthcoming album, recorded at Skywalker Sound, is scheduled for release in late summer of 2025, and will be entered for GRAMMY Award(R) consideration in New Age, Ambient or Chant.Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Ed Bazel began playing piano at age five and went on to perform around the world, including residencies at the Beverly Hills Country Club and the Ritz-Carlton. The Los Angeles media once dubbed him “The Marco Polo of Modern Music.” He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Miller Piano, Nashville, and enjoys playing live at select events.To request headphones for your local chemotherapy center, please send your interest and questions to headphones@theriverofcalm.comTo learn more about Ed Bazel and The River of Calm, visit http://edbazel.com/ and http://theriverofcalm.com/ For more media and radio requests, contact Beth Hilton at The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.comListen at: https://hypeddit.com/edbazel/newperspectives

