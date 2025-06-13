Continued state investment in Niš for even better quality of life

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today with Mayor of Niš Dragoslav Pavlović to discuss the further development of the city and the Serbian government’s support for infrastructure projects in this part of the country.

