Altitude Motorsports and Clint Vahsholtz Newest Partners with America’s Mountain Festival

Altitude Motorsports will have Pikes Peak International Hill Climb race vehicles on site for public viewing. Clint Vahsholtz will also meet festival goers.

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Mountain Festival (AMF), scheduled for July 5, 2025 at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park, is adding a new, exciting element to the inaugural festival.Altitude Motorsports, the supporting team behind Clint Vahsholtz for the 2025 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC), who currently is the winningest driver on the mountain, will have race vehicles on site for public viewing. Clint Vahsholtz will also be present to meet festival goers. America’s Mountain Festival is a Tier 1 Sponsor of the 2025 PPIHC race.Ned LeDoux, the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, will headline the music festival. LeDoux has infused all of his records with realistic stories of life as a cowboy, his relationship with music royalty, and the pain and joy that infuses his work. Additional festival highlights will be performances by world-renown artist Michael Martin Murphey, Curtis Grimes and Jon Wolfe.The festival will also spotlight Colorado favorites Jon Chandler, a multi-talented 7th generation Coloradan and a three-time Spur Award winning author with Western Writers of America and Ernie Martinez, a Denver native and instrumentalist who was inducted into the Colorado Blue Grass Hall of Honor, International Western Music Association's Instrumentalist of the Year 2018.Plus, A Cowboy’s Legacy, will be joining in the festivities. They are an ensemble of Woodland Park locals Tom and Donna Hatton, Evie Gutierrez, Hatton’s granddaughter, and Dan Park.The event schedule for the day is:12:00 pm – Gates Open1:15 pm – Presentation of the Colors and National Anthem, performed by Raquita Harper1:30 pm – Curtis Grimes3:00 pm – A Cowboy’s Legacy and Friends3:30 pm – Michael Martin Murphey5:00 pm – A Cowboy’s Legacy and Friends5:30 pm – Jon Wolfe7:00 pm – A Cowboy’s Legacy and Friends7:30 pm – Ned LeDoux9:00 pm – Event ClosesAMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art and culture of the West. “LeDoux will bring life to our belief that music is a universal language with the power to unite people,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group, the entity constructing the Tava House property at Woodland Station.Event parking will be available at off-site lots, with limited handicap parking located at the festival site. Off-site parking will be located at the Saddle Club grounds on Hwy 24 in Woodland Park near Wal-Mart and at the Woodland Park High School on Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. VIP parking instructions will be given directly to VIP ticket holders.Items allowed inside the festival grounds are:Standard-sized purses, bags and backpacksBlankets, sheets and other ground coveringsCameras (basic point and shoot models)BinocularsStrollersFolding lawn chairs or cloth chairs (No solid metal chairs)Umbrellas (regular size – no beach umbrellas or beach enclosures)Unopened, bottled water (no coolers)All bags and cameras will be searched by security staff before entry.Festival Sponsors to date include:Tava HousePark State Bank and TrustCharis Bible CollegeColorado Homes & Land Group, eXp RealtyBlack Bear BourbonParagon Culinary SchoolLamb ExcavatingThomas General ContractorsMicrotel/Woodland County LodgeSolid Grounds Coffee HouseTeller WifiAltitude MotorsportsRocky Mountain Sound, Light & VideoThe CowhandThe Case AdvantageColorado Gear LabZebz’s OutfittersGreat Western Ranch and LandFarmers Insurance – Bradley AgencyTeam Sato RealtyTweeds Fine Furnishings Rainbow Valley Ranch PBJ Cattle CompanyColorado Horse HayGreat Outdoors AdventuresBierwerksEarthwise Waste SolutionsHistoric Triple B RanchNinniflyA portion of the festival proceeds will go to support the Northeast Teller County Fire Department located in Woodland Park. To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or info@americasmountainfestival.com. Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are on sale now at TicketSauce - https://tickets.americasmountainfestival.com/e/americas-mountain-festival/tickets # # #SAVE THE DATE!July 5, 2025 is an inaugural musical festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers. Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com MEDIA ADVISORYMembers of the news media are allowed access to the festival. Please get in touch with the AMF Public Relations Office at 719-652-5943. Email: americasmountainfestival@gmail.com

