MPD Arrests Suspect in Office Building Burglary and Theft Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple burglary and theft offenses that occurred in several Northwest office buildings.

In each of the following offenses, the suspect entered an office building and gained access to private office spaces and took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene.

In one of the offenses, the suspect used a victims linked bank account that was on their electronic device to make purchases at a business.

  • Burglary II, Identity Theft One, and Fraud One: Between February 18, 2022, to February 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Northwest CCN: 22024961
  • Theft Two: Between April 1, 2025, to April 2, 2025, in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 25047677
  • Theft One: On Thursday, March 6, 2025, in the 1700 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 25032538
  • Theft Two: Between April 1, 2025, to April 2, 2025, in the 900 block of F Street, Northwest, CCN: 25047677
  • Theft Two: On Sunday, April 6, 2025, in the 1700 block of I Street, Northwest, CCN: 25051448

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 59-year-old Vernon Daniels, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

