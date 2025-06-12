Governor Kotek Invokes Conflagration Act for the Rowena Fire

On June 11, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Rowena Fire in Wasco County. The Wasco County Fire Defense Board chief requested assistance with life, safety, and structural fire protection, and the state fire marshal concurred with that request.

Following ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined that a threat to life, safety, and property exists due to the fire, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The Governor’s declaration allows the state fire marshal to mobilize resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System to support local fire service agencies on scene. The conflagration was declared only for the Rowena Fire threatening structures in Wasco County.

A link to Executive Order 25-06 can be found here.

Local resources are transitioning to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Green Incident Management Team and the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Incident Management Team 2 to provide the capacity necessary to suppress and contain the Rowena Fire.

The teams had some successes in protecting property, but ultimately, this wind-driven fire saw explosive growth, traveling approximately six miles through Wednesday evening. At the time of this release, the Rowena Fire has burned more than 3,500 acres. Structure loss is anticipated to be significant with nearly 4,000 homes under some level of evacuation.

For evacuation updates, click here, or go to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. To sign up for alerts in your area, click here. Get current information about this fire on the Rowena Fire 2025 Facebook page here.