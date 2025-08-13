Oregon Department of Emergency Management Hosts 364th Civil Affairs Brigade for ECC Tour

SALEM, Ore. — On Friday, July 11, 2025, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) welcomed members of the U.S. Army’s 364th Civil Affairs Brigade for a tour of the state’s Emergency Coordination Center (ECC). The visit provided an opportunity to strengthen relationships with military partners and highlight OEM’s mission to lead collaborative statewide efforts in emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation.

The 364th Civil Affairs Brigade is part of the 351st Civil Affairs Command under the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC). Civil Affairs units play a vital role in military and civilian cooperation, specializing in engaging with local populations and coordinating with government agencies during crises.

During the tour, OEM staff showcased the ECC’s capabilities, operational procedures, and collaborative approach to supporting communities before, during, and after disasters. The visit included discussions on coordination between military and civilian emergency management agencies, highlighting opportunities for joint training, planning, and disaster response efforts.

“This type of engagement is invaluable for building relationships and understanding each other’s capabilities,” said Erin McMahon, Director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and retired brigadier general. “The military brings unique capabilities to the emergency management enterprise from evacuation and response support, to Search and Rescue to Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, or high yield Explosive Identification. Oregon’s partnership with our military counterparts enhances our ability to respond effectively to emergencies and better serve Oregonians.”

To learn more about the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command and its units, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/Functional/USACAPOC/USACAPOC-Units/.

###