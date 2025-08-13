Submit Release
October Cybersecurity Webinar Series Open to All County, City, and State Employees

SALEM, Ore. – The State of Oregon’s Enterprise Information Services–Cyber Security Services (EIS|CSS) invites state of Oregon employees and county and city partners to join a free, interactive cybersecurity webinar series this October. These one-hour sessions are designed to help participants protect themselves, their families, and their workplaces from online threats.

Whether you’re looking to safeguard your home network, strengthen your passwords, or test your cyber knowledge in a fun way, this series offers something for everyone.

Session Lineup

Protect Your Family Online
October 7 | 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Award-winning journalist Kerry Tomlinson shares real-life cybercrime stories and practical steps to keep your family safe online. Includes live Q&A.
Register Here

Level Up Your Cyber Game: Trivia Game Show
October 15 | 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
Join the National Cybersecurity Alliance for an interactive trivia game show covering multi-factor authentication, phishing, and passwords. Play solo or with your team.
Register Here

Master Digital Security: Crafting Unbreakable Passwords
October 22 | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Learn from Jake Wilson of EIS|CSS how to create strong passwords and use multi-factor authentication to help prevent data breaches.
Register Here

Seats are limited – register early to secure your spot.
These beginner-friendly sessions are perfect for anyone looking to stay safe and secure both at work and at home.

To learn more about EIS|CSS, visit Enterprise Information Services : Cyber Security Services : Cyber Security Services : State of Oregon.


