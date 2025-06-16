Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel: First Hotel in the Baltics to be Green Globe Certified

Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently awarded Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel in Latvia its inaugural certification. The hotel is the first property to be Green Globe certified in the Baltics. Built in 1789, the magnificent Pullman Old Town Hotel is a blend of 18th century European charm and modern luxury located in the heart of Riga's historic center.Pawel Panczak, General Manager at the hotel, said, “We are very proud to have achieved our first Green Globe certification. This occasion marks a significant milestone for all of us at Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel as we are the first hotel in Latvia, and in the Baltics, to earn this prestigious certification.”Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel adheres to a robust Sustainability Management Strategy (SMS) that drives an ongoing commitment to minimizing environmental impacts while enhancing community well-being. The hotel is dedicated to sustainability practices that influence every aspect of its operations, from energy conservation and waste reduction to responsible resource management.Energy and Water Conservation MeasuresBetween 2019 and 2023, Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel achieved a significant 22.8% reduction in electricity consumption, underscoring a commitment to efficient management and operations. An ambitious goal was then set for 2024-2025 to reduce energy use by an additional 10%. To achieve this, the hotel is in the process of upgrading heating and cooling systems to more advanced energy-efficient equipment and actively exploring further innovative solutions to minimize the property’s environmental footprint.Water conservation remains another priority. Low-flow fixtures have been installed and overall consumption closely monitored while staff and guests alike are encouraged to adopt water saving practices. The hotel aims to introduce green initiatives that reduce environmental impacts without compromising the luxury and high service experience expected by guests.A Greener Breakfast ExperienceSustainability plays a central role in shaping the hotel’s culinary philosophy where the Greener Breakfast Experience showcases a commitment to responsible dining with a focus on locally sourced, organic ingredients. Every dish is designed to be fresh, seasonal and environmentally friendly while supporting local farmers and producers. Plant-based menu options have also been expanded to provide guests with eco-conscious dining choices. Furthermore, thoughtfully curated portion sizes help reduce food waste, creating a definitive dining experience that complements an overarching sustainable hospitality approach.Waste Management and Circular EconomyAt Pullman Riga Old Town Hotel, waste management is viewed as a crucial opportunity for innovation. Through strategic partnerships with local recycling organizations, waste management practices have been greatly improved. Over 37% of glass, paper, plastic, and metal waste is now upcycled into new products which are repurposed and reintegrated into the local economy. In addition, the hotel’s dedicated Green Team is reimagining how retired materials can be reused at the property. Worn linens are now repurposed as cleaning cloths or donated to community programs, and organic food scraps are collected and sent to the property’s partners for composting. This sustainable cycle benefits both the environment and the hotel’s culinary operations.Carbon Footprint Reduction InitiativesPullman Riga Old Town Hotel’s long-term sustainability vision is focused on reducing its carbon footprint. In 2024, the hotel transitioned to certified renewable energy sources for a portion of its electricity needs. This is an important step toward reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and there are plans to steadily increase the implementation of other renewable energy initiatives in coming years.Guest engagement plays a vital role in the hotel’s sustainability efforts. The Skip the Clean program invites guests to participate in energy and water conservation efforts by opting out of daily housekeeping services. This program reduces energy and water consumption plus the usage of cleaning products. In return, participants enjoy exclusive incentives such as discounts on dining or wellness services. This is a prime example of the hotel’s goal to balance sustainability with guest expectations.“By integrating sustainability into every corner of our hotel, we are working toward a greener, more responsible future for our community and the environment,” concluded Edmunds Platacs, Sustainability Manager at the hotel.ContactEdmunds PlatacsSustainability ManagerPullman Riga Old TownJekeba Street 24, Riga, LV-1050LATVIAM. +371 28003394EDMUNDS.PLATACS@ACCOR.COM

