Crop Report for the Period June 3 to June 9, 2025

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2025

Almost all Saskatchewan producers have completed their seeding operations with 100 per cent of the 2025 crop seeded. Rain was welcome in many parts of the province this week. However, in areas that did not receive as much rain, topsoil moisture is continuing to decline.

Rain fell in many areas of the province over the last week with the southeast and east-central regions receiving the highest amounts. The Calder area reported the highest rainfall amount at 36 millimeters (mm) followed by the Stockholm area at 35 mm and the Rocanville area at 34 mm. Regions that did not receive significant amounts of precipitation have noted that rainfall is needed soon to avoid serious crop damage.

With sporadic rain across the province, moisture conditions overall remained at similar levels as last week. However, some areas continued to see a decline in topsoil moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 44 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 12 per cent very short. Hayland topsoil moisture is reported at 38 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 21 per cent very short. Pasture topsoil moisture is 29 per cent adequate, 45 per cent short and 26 per cent very short.

Varying stages of crop development are reported given the varied amounts of rain throughout the province.

Thirteen per cent of winter cereals are in the tillering stage, 20 per cent at stem elongation, 26 per cent at flag leaf, 36 per cent are heading and five per cent are in the dough stage.

Nine per cent of spring cereals are at the pre-emergent stage with 47 per cent at the seedling stage, 38 per cent are tillering and six per cent in the stem elongation stage.

Eight per cent of pulse crops are at the pre-emergent stage with 48 per cent at the seedling stage and 44 per cent reported at the vegetative stage of development.

Eighteen per cent of canola and mustard are at the pre-emergent stage, with 67 per cent at the seedling stage and 15 per cent at the rosette stage.

Eighteen per cent of the flax is at the pre-emergent stage with 68 per cent at the seedling stage and 14 per cent starting stem elongation.

Environmental conditions contributing to crop damage this week include dry conditions, heat and wind. Damage overall was reported as minor to moderate. In addition to damage caused by hot, dry and windy conditions, producers also note that some minor damage was being caused by frost and wildlife in many regions of the province. Flea beetles, grasshoppers, cutworms and pea leaf weevil continue to cause crop damage throughout many regions with some areas reporting minor to moderate crop damage.

As producers have mostly wrapped up seeding, they are moving on to applying in-crop herbicides during appropriate weather. Crops will continue to be monitored for insects and environmental damage. As cattle are moved out to pasture, producers will monitor and fix fence where required.

For many producers, this is still a stressful time of year and producers are encouraged to take safety precautions in all the work they do. The Farm Stress Line can help by providing support for producers toll free at 1-800-667-4442.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online: Download Crop Report.

Follow the 2025 Crop Report on X/Twitter at @SKAgriculture.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kim Stonehouse

Agriculture

Tisdale

Phone: 306-878-8807

Email: kim.stonehouse@gov.sk.ca